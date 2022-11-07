Rubius hit with Twitch ban & partnership loss after streaming Sonic Frontiers

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Spanish Twitch star Rubius was hit with a ban and a loss of his partnership status due to copyright infringement after streaming Sonic Frontiers a day before its release.

With nearly 13,000,000 followers on Twitch — Rubius has made a name for himself as one of the top Spanish-speaking streamers on the platform.

However, on November 7, 2022, he was hit with a ban as well as the removal of his partnership status shortly after going live with gameplay from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers game.

Rubius banned from Twitch after streaming Sonic Frontiers

Shortly after the ban, Rubius posted a response on his Twitter page, claiming that Sega told him that he was able to stream it immediately after installing the game.

According to Twitter’s built-in translate option, he said: “Sega today sent me a code for Sonic Frontiers. In the email, they tell me that there is no embargo and that I can stream it now. Sega proceeds to ban me from Twitch. WTF???”

This story is developing…