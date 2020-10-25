Reckful's history Twitch VODs to be preserved amid DMCA threat - Dexerto

The legacy of Twitch streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein will continue despite the ongoing DMCA issues plaguing the platform.

While Reckful may have passed away in earlier in 2020, his content entertained millions and the VODs on Twitch are evident of that. Now, as it turns out, there is a very good possibility that they will be preserved on YouTube.

During an October 25 broadcast, Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom and Malena ‘malena’ Tudi were asked about what will happen with VODs that are saved on Sodapoppin’s server.

“So, if Chance wants, we can get someone to upload them all on YouTube,” malena explained. “I dunno. If you want to like, have an archive on YouTube.”

However, as she noted, this would cause some issues with copyrighted content, so they would need to be demonetized.

“But they’re all saved. All the VODs are saved,” she further added. “And we’re currently saving all of Reckful’s VODs on the same server just so someone has them.”

This is good news for Reckful fans who don’t want his content to suddenly vanish amid the new DMCA issues.

As Dexerto previously reported, Twitch have been really cracking down on streamers for using licensed music with a plethora of DMCA takedowns. The end result is a lot of videos being deleted from channels and years of content deleted into the void.

Hopefully, Reckful’s content ends up being uploaded somewhere so future generations can go back and watch his videos, further celebrating his legacy.

World of Warcraft has already immortalized the streamer by making him one of the Rogue Trainer NPCs found within the game, so having the VODs somewhere would be yet another nice touch.