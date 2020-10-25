 Reckful's history Twitch VODs to be preserved amid DMCA threat - Dexerto
Reckful’s history Twitch VODs to be preserved amid DMCA threat

Published: 25/Oct/2020 19:14

by Michael Gwilliam
The legacy of Twitch streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein will continue despite the ongoing DMCA issues plaguing the platform.

While Reckful may have passed away in earlier in 2020, his content entertained millions and the VODs on Twitch are evident of that. Now, as it turns out, there is a very good possibility that they will be preserved on YouTube.

During an October 25 broadcast, Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom and Malena ‘malena’ Tudi were asked about what will happen with VODs that are saved on Sodapoppin’s server.

“So, if Chance wants, we can get someone to upload them all on YouTube,” malena explained. “I dunno. If you want to like, have an archive on YouTube.”

However, as she noted, this would cause some issues with copyrighted content, so they would need to be demonetized.

“But they’re all saved. All the VODs are saved,” she further added. “And we’re currently saving all of Reckful’s VODs on the same server just so someone has them.”

This is good news for Reckful fans who don’t want his content to suddenly vanish amid the new DMCA issues.

As Dexerto previously reported, Twitch have been really cracking down on streamers for using licensed music with a plethora of DMCA takedowns. The end result is a lot of videos being deleted from channels and years of content deleted into the void.

Hopefully, Reckful’s content ends up being uploaded somewhere so future generations can go back and watch his videos, further celebrating his legacy.

World of Warcraft has already immortalized the streamer by making him one of the Rogue Trainer NPCs found within the game, so having the VODs somewhere would be yet another nice touch.

Bryce Hall responds to backlash over leaked Brock Pierce endorsement DMs

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:51 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 16:57

by Charlotte Colombo
With the US elections just around the corner, everyone – including famous TikTokers – is gearing up to cast a vote that will change the shape of the country’s future. However, Bryce Hall was on the receiving end of criticism after a leaked conversation seemed to confirm that he was voting for third party candidate, Brock Pierce.

It seems like wherever Bryce Hall goes, drama isn’t too far behind. Only this week, he has been warring with Sway House co-founder Thomas Petrou for reaching out in order to start “fake beef” as well as finding himself in a brawl with restaurant employees, with the LAPD later filing a felony battery report over it.

This time, fans were upset after leaked messages appeared to confirm that Hall was not only endorsing third candidate Brock Pierce, but was also planning on voting for him.

Quick to dispel these rumors alongside fan suspicion over his reason for visiting Wyoming, Hall posted a Tweet explaining that the only reason he was to use his influence for good: namely, by “encourag[ing] the youth to get involved in the political process”.

Referring to the leaked messages, where he seems to confirm he’s voting for Pierce, Hall claims that he was merely “making a joke with an acquaintance,” who then “decided to be an a**hole and share it”.

“The only person I endorse for president is Mamma Hall. Take that to the bank,” he quipped.

However, not all fans were satisfied with his response, with one Twitter user arguing that voting for a third candidate isn’t something to joke about.

The fan said: “The thing is this isn’t something to joke about though? As a black supporter, it’s frustrating because advocating for a third party is advocating for someone who wants to take away my basic human rights so no Bryce I’m not laughing.”

Other fans, however, showed support for Hall, with one Twitter user saying: “What I’m understanding here is that Bryce here isn’t allowed to support who he believes in, am I getting that right?”

Why did fans think Hall was endorsing Brock Pierce?

Fans initially became suspicious when Hall posed for a selfie outside Pierce’s presidential campaign van.

bryce brock pierce van
Instagram: officialjrod
Fans weren’t happy to see Hall posing outside a Brock Pierce van.

Soon after, entrepreneur Mahbod Moghadam leaked a conversation he has with Hall about Pierce where, after discussing Hall’s upcoming interview with the candidate for his podcast, he told Moghadam that Pierce “was an interesting guy” who “had my vote.”

brock pierce leaked convo bryce
Instagram: mahbodpedia/brockjpierce
Hall seems to confirm that he is voting for Brock Pierce.

Brock Pierce later shared the exchange on his Instagram story.

Many fans resulted with outrage at this apparent endorsement, with many of them accusing Hall of using his platform irresponsibly. One fan said: “Must be nice to have the privilege of not caring who to endorse in this election and influencing your followers to vote for a third party.”

Several other fans accused him of encouraging fans to “waste” their vote, with one Twitter user asking: “Does he even realize what this does?! I’m so disappointed.”

While Hall seems to have poured cold water over a possible Brock Pierce endorsement, it is clear that he has some way to go before he regains fans’ trust.