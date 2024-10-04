Rapper Logic gets FaZe Clan tattoo after decade of support

Rapper Logic, who has had hits such as ‘Sucker for Pain’, ‘Homicide’ ft. Eminem, and the hugely popular ‘1-800-273-8255’, was once the soundtrack to many a FaZe Clan Call of Duty sniping montage – and now he’s got a tattoo to commemorate his connection with the organization.

Logic has become a huge name in his own right over the years, but one thing that certainly helped make him more popular in his earliest days was how Call of Duty content creators used his music for their content.

And, in the early 2010s, there was no bigger than FaZe Clan, who soared to the top of CoD YouTube, amassing millions of subscribers – a far bigger feat then than it is now – with Logic’s music the backing track to many of their sniping montages.

Since then, Logic has built a relationship with the founders of FaZe Clan, becoming friendly with the likes of Banks and Temperrr, and has regularly spoken with and about them.

Now, he’s got one step further, getting the FaZe Clan logo tattooed on his arm, posting a video of the process and saying “FaZe Up, bro,” the team’s iconic slogan.

Neither Banks nor Temperrr, who were tagged in the post, have responded publicly to Logic’s latest body art, but they’ll no doubt be excited to see one of their oldest friends and collaborators showing this kind of love.

In 2022, Logic spoke about how FaZe Clan helped his career, saying that in 2012 he connected with Temperrr who sent him a FaZe hoodie, and then “next thing I know there are millions of people listening to my music,” all because he wore it in a music video.

There’s no doubt Logic’s ties with the team go deep, and now he’s made that connection permanent.