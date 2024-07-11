Logic thanks FaZe Clan for being a “driving force” in his rap career

American rapper Logic had some kind words for FaZe Clan, crediting the esports and entertainment organization for being a “driving force” at the beginning of his career.

Logic is a prominent name in the music biz who makes no bones about his love for all things anime and video-game related.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that he’s got connections with FaZe Clan, a prominent competitive gaming group known for their collaborations with major celebs like Snoop Dogg and luxury brands like Porsche.

In a video uploaded to Twitter/X on July 8, 2024, Logic thanked the founding members of FaZe Clan and even said they helped start his career as a major player in the rap game.

“Thank you for helping be such a driving force in the beginning of my career,” he said. “Without that, we wouldn’t have had that moment of those montages, sh*t you had to be there for.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me really get that start going. I love you guys, and I love the fans, and I love hip-hop, and I love gaming.”

Logic has quite a history with FaZe Clan. In a 2023 interview with FaZe Blaze and Tommy Untold, the rapper explained that FaZe Temperrr had hit him up back around 2012, explaining that he was a big fan and asking if he could send him a sweater.

Logic would end up wearing that same sweater in the music video for his song ‘The Spotlight,’ bringing an entirely new audience over to his music.

“It was pretty cold in Maryland and I needed to shoot a video,” he explained. “I was wearing all black and I was like, ‘Oh, this hoodie’s really cool, it matches my infrared Jordan 6’s.’ So I wore that, and then next thing I know, there’s millions of people listening to my music I had no idea about at all, because I was cold. So I’m really hyped that that happened, and now I’m sitting here on this couch.”

It looks like Logic has even more in the works with FaZe Clan, as told in his latest video. We got the chance to speak with the artist at Anime Expo 2024, who let us in on the importance of gaming and anime in his career, even crediting the Japanese art medium for “saving his life.”