‘Racist Karen’ punches TikToker in the neck for not moving out of her way

A ‘racist Karen’ has gone viral after punching a Mexican TikToker in the neck for not moving out of her way on the sidewalk.

In a viral clip with 2.6 million views, TikToker Bianca Figueroa was seen standing on a sidewalk next to another woman, later identified as Sandra Jean Allen. Sandra can be heard screaming “help me” and “fire” before asking why she’s being filmed.

The woman then asked if someone should call ISIS, later correcting herself to “I.C.E” (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.)

“That’s the f**king problem. My skin color is your problem,” Bianca responded, to which Sandra bursted out laughing and asked if the TikToker and her family were “triggered.”

In a series of follow-up videos, Bianca explained that she was walking down the street with her family when she encountered Sandra.

The TikToker said she moved out of the way so she could go around her on the sidewalk, to which Sandra allegedly responded, “as you should.” Hearing this, Bianca decided to calmly confront her.

“I said, ‘That was not kind. You should not say that, and the kind thing to do is that we both move out of each other’s way,'” she recalled. The resulted in an altercation between the two.

When Bianca stated again that she would not move, she claimed the woman punched her in the neck and “threw [her] to push [her] out of the way. The punch can be seen in a clip posted to the TikToker’s Instagram.

Bianca said she fought back, and police were later called to the scene. When the sheriff arrived, he allegedly asked Bianca and her family, “So, are you guys the problem?”

She then told the officer that she had video documentation of the fact that they did not start the fight. At that moment, another man approached the officer as well and said he’d witnessed the entire altercation and could verify her claims.

The woman, deemed a ‘racist Karen,’ allegedly fled the scene. However, she was reportedly arrested after the footage was shared with police.