Quin69 reveals bizarre reason he was banned on Twitch

Twitch star Quin69 released a video explaining the strange reason he’s been banned on Twitch for the fourth time this year alone.

On October 24, streamer Quin69 was banned from Twitch without any explanation given.

The suspension was the broadcaster’s fourth ban of the year, and although each of his previous bans was just a week or less, this current ban could potentially be his longest yet with no end in sight.

While there was no reason for the ban given at the time, Quin himself has come forward with an explanation as to why the platform disciplined him.

Quin69 explains why he got banned on Twitch again

With the crying filter enabled, Quin offered an apology to his viewership for being banned once again.

Quin claimed that a few days prior to his ban he watched a “single video” that had something that is completely barred from being broadcasted.

“The video, it had c*m in it. It was some dried c*m. And he also drank his own piss, and I showed it on stream. How was I to know you can’t show c*m? So yeah, I’m banned again.”

Quin added that he’ll “try” to keep his audience updated as to when he will be able to begin broadcasting once again.

He implored his audience to “stay safe out there,” “be better,” and “don’t show c*m on stream, guys. Don’t drink your own piss, there are kids watching for God’s sake!”

Being his fourth suspension in just 10 months, Twitch may hand him a longer ban than usual for the offense.