Quin69 banned on Twitch again as star racks up fourth suspension in 2022

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Quin69 has been banned once again on the platform, with the content creator now having mustered up four bans in 2022 alone. The star is yet to share the reasons for this particular suspension.

Quin69 has built a reputation for his controversial Twitch streams. While the actual content he includes isn’t anything out of the ordinary, Quin’s comments and conversation is a big source of contention, and has landed him in hot water.

Back in January 2022, Quin was hit with a 14-day suspension after making misogynistic comments about women “asking” to be sexually assaulted because of what they wear.

His third ban for the year was given out on April 23 after he said he wanted to punch a “Karen” when streaming. This ban was once again for two weeks.

Why was Quin69 banned for a fourth time in a year?

In a Reddit thread addressing the ban, some users theorized the ban is a result of a comment Quin made during his recent stream which had racial connotations. This is not confirmed however.

Given that it is Quin’s fourth ban in 2022, there is the potential that the streamer could be facing a more severe ban or even a permanent one if he continues to get banned at the same rate in the future.

Quin himself posted on Twitter that he will keep his viewers updated when he finds out more about the ban and why his account has been suspended on the platform.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on why the ban was given out and how long Twitch plan on keeping Quin69’s channel suspended for.