Viewers baffled after TikToker’s girlfriend nearly ruins “life-changing” TV show opportunity

Viewers think this TikTok couple should break up after the girlfriend nearly cost her boyfriend his new role in the TV show Mob Mentality.

TikTokers Daijon Smith and his girlfriend Liyah often share bits and pieces of their relationship with their 1.1M followers – making couples’ goals seem unreachable.

In one of their most recent TikToks, Daijon received a call that he was waiting a long time for – one that would change his life forever.

Though Liyah answered his phone, thinking it was someone unwelcomed calling her boyfriend, Daijon quickly grabbed it out of her hands when he realized who might be on the other end of the call.

“I reviewed your submission for Red and I was calling to offer you the position, I’d like to cast you in Mob Mentality,” Isis Djata, the director of the Mob Mentality TV show said.

As he gleamed with joy, Daijon responded to the director to accept his new role.

“Yes! I’m extremely excited, I will take it. Thank you. I’ve been literally waiting for this call for a long time,” he said.

However, viewers of his viral “life-changing news” thought that Liyah nearly ruined his chances of being cast after she answered his phone thinking it was an ex-girlfriend calling.

“She was about to ruin it for him,” commented one.

“Jealousy isn’t love! What if that director would have been like, ‘I’m not dealing with that drama’ and hung up? SMH,” added another.

Some viewers even suggested that Daijon break up with her after seeing how she responded to his phone call.

“Now leave her and do what you’ve always dreamed of bro,” said one.

“Now leave her and make your bag,” agreed another.

While details about the TV drama are sparse, the Mob Mentality website described its synopsis, “A high school psychologist determined to go into private practice moonlights as a criminal to make extra money.”

It is unknown when the show will be released. However, Daijon shared its official trailer on his and Liyah’s TikTok.