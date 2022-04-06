QTCinderella reveals reason behind creating The Streamer Awards

Popular Twitch streamer QTCinderella revealed why she decided to create The Streamer Awards, explaining she wanted to recognize creators who’ve contributed to the space — some for the first time.

In early 2022, QTCinderella revealed that Maya Higa and herself decided to organize their own awards show dubbed: The Streamer Awards.

After weeks of nominations and voting, the record-breaking event took place on March 12, 2022, broadcasted live on QT’s own Twitch channel with 300,000 people watching.

The Twitch star recorded a behind-the-scenes vlog during the event, which was uploaded to her YouTube channel on April 5. In the video, QT revealed why she created such an event — and mentioned a creator that she believes deserves to be recognized.

QTCinderella reveals why she created the Streamer Awards

Showing off the intense amount of work QTCinderella did to prepare for the event, the person behind the camera asked the star why she was so hands-on with setting up the event.

“It’s because streaming is really hard to fill a purpose in life… but my favorite thing that happens to me is when people invite me to things but it hardly happens,” she explained. “It started with s**tcamp, but I can only have 20 people come to s**tcamp, so I thought of this.

“It’s a fun way to get 250 streamers in one room and recognize people who have never been recognized, like Asmongold… He’s been in the industry so long and has never won an award, it’s crazy.”

(Topic starts at 1:09 in the video)

The video went on to show a variety of different tasks, including QT teaming up with Maya Higa to hand-bag Cheerios and crayons that they later passed out to streamers as a joke “because they can’t sit still for long periods of time.”

Towards the end of the video, QT said that they identified a few issues to improve on for next year’s event. If you missed the broadcast, you can check out who won awards here.