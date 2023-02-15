QTCinderella hitting brick wall amid deepfake legal battle: “There’s no way to sue the guy”

QTCinderella has recently vented her frustration about the “disheartening” legal framework currently in place to defend individuals against explicit deepfake content, especially whilst looking to sue the creator of a site that featured her and many other female streamers.

After the deepfake controversy that happened earlier this year, the subject has become widely discussed in the streaming realm, and many content creators are still dealing with the fallout.

On January 31, Twitch streamer Atrioc came forward and admitted to viewing graphic deepfake images of female content creators. These female personalities included several high-profile streamers such as Pokimane and Sweet Anita, many of whom expressed severely mixed and distressing emotions as a result.

One of those affected was influential streamer QTCinderella, a personal friend of Atrioc’s, who similarly expressed frustration. Her outrage was pointed particularly at the individuals who proceeded to continue to spread the images online, tweeting “Everybody f***ing stop. Stop spreading it. Stop advertising it.”

Alongside this, QTCinderella stated that she was going to sue the creator of the deepfake website, however, she has recently updated fans in speaking with NBC, admitting that she’s hit a brick wall due to the “disheartening” nature of the legal system.

QTCinderella has stated that whilst planning on suing the creator, she has spoken to several lawyers all of which have “come to the conclusion that we don’t have a case; there’s no way to sue the guy.”

She went on to state that the current legal framework against deepfakes is “disheartening”.

According to the MIT Technology Review, most states in the US have laws against the soliciting or sharing of sexually intimate content without consent. However, very few states have laws that protect individuals against having deepfaked images of themselves being produced or shared on the internet.

QTCinderella also explained the effects the images had on her self-esteem. In a recent tweet, she expressed feeling body dysmorphia as a result of the images, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

“The amount of body dysmorphia I’ve experienced since seeing those photos has ruined me. It’s not as simple as “just” being violated. It’s so much more than that.”

This complexity was only further reinforced due to the strain it placed on her and Atrioc’s personal relationship after he was found viewing the images.