Police called after Domino’s driver’s car gets stolen while handing over pizza

A Domino’s Pizza customer went viral on TikTok after her delivery driver’s car was stolen while they were literally handing over the food.

Content creator Kristen Fellows (kk_fellows) shared a storytime video on TikTok, explaining how her most recent delivery order didn’t go as planned.

In the clip, she said her partner Ben went outside to meet the delivery driver, who left her car to deliver the pizza. The driver locked the doors and took the car key with her, because the vehicle had a push-to-start button.

Domino’s Pizza driver’s car gets stolen

However, as the Domino’s driver handed Ben the pizza, a stranger in a ski mask came “out of nowhere,” got in the car, slammed the door shut, and drove off. Kristen said she heard “screeches” when this happened, and went outside to help.

The TikToker and her partner called the police, because the delivery driver’s phone was still inside the stolen car. The driver logged into Instagram using one of their phones, and was able to get ahold of a co-worker and manager.

The manager tried to track the stolen car using the Domino’s Pizza Tracker, although it’s unclear from the video if it was effective. Kristen said Baltimore Police arrived, and even sent out a helicopter to try to track the car.

The TikToker didn’t specify whether the stolen vehicle was recovered.

In the comments, users commended the Domino’s manager for using the pizza tracker.

“Feel so bad for the driver – and I feel like using the pizza tracker to look for the car is kind of incredible!” one user wrote.

“I deliver for Domino’s and this is my biggest fear! But that tracker is top notch!” another added.

Others didn’t think the car thief could have gotten far in a push-start car without the key fob.

“Huh. the push to start I had as a rental would shut off if the key went 20 ft away” one commented. “If it’s push to start and the driver had the fob the car didn’t go far,” another said.

This is just the latest delivery driver video to go viral on TikTok after a Domino’s driver sparked backlash for demanding a tip from their customer.