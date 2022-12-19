Domino’s Pizza driver sparks debate after demanding tip from customer

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver went viral on TikTok after being recorded demanding a tip from their customer.

In a 12-second clip with 4.6 million views, the delivery person was heard asking for a tip as they handed over a pizza box to a woman.

However, when the customer appeared to say no, the Domino’s driver sarcastically asked, “Do you have a car?” suggesting the woman drive to pick up her order next time.

“I’m paying for the convenience, though,” the customer responded, still refusing to tip. “Thank you, have a nice day. Take care,” she added, before shutting the door on the driver.

“Come get it, you know, next time,” the delivery person said, before walking back to their car empty-handed.

“Umm…. The entitlement is killing me,” the caption of the viral video read. “Domino’s come get your girl.”

TikTok divided over Domino’s driver demanding tip

In the comments, TikTok users had mixed feelings about the exchange, with some criticizing the woman for not tipping.

“Lol, you’re cheap!! Lmao! Who doesn’t tip?!” one user wrote. “As a delivery driver, don’t order if you can’t afford to tip,” another commented.

“Why are you not tipping?” a third questioned.

Others, however, slammed the delivery driver for asking for a tip before completing the delivery.

“If someone asks for a tip before the food is even passed over they ain’t getting sh*t, especially when they are talking about me having a car,” one user shared.

“I always tip. but the audacity to immediately say ‘tip?’?” another added.

“If someone literally said ‘tip?’ to me before I had the chance to even reach in my pocket and grab it, I simply wouldn’t give it to her anymore,” someone else said.

It’s unclear why the customer in the video did not leave a tip, but the driver’s direct request certainly left many viewers with a sour taste in their mouths.