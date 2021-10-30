Pokimane’s massive donation stuns ZEvent 2021 charity Twitch streamers

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys left French streamers stunned as she chipped in €10,000 during the annual ZEvent charity live stream.

Over the last few years, some of the biggest names in French content creation have banded together to raise funds for charity under the ZEvent umbrella.

The event, created by Adrien Nougaret and Alexandre Dachary, is back once again in 2021, running until October 31, looking to smash records from previous years.

While getting a donation from some of Twitch’s biggest names is nothing new for ZEvent, Pokimane blew them away with her amazing gesture of support.

Pokimane’s surprise donation gains wholesome reaction

This year’s ZEvent is raising funds for charities such as Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, and Save The Children (Avengers France). Playing everything Super Smash Bros to Lawn Mowing Simulator, the huge lineup of creators and animators were amazed by Pokimane’s surprise donation of €10,000.

“What the f***! What the f***!” the streamers exclaimed immediately after the donation appeared. Letting out massive thankful shouts, the streamers added “Poki thanks a lot, from all the French community!” as they reveled in the euphoric moment.

Pokimane acknowledged the donation on social media, saying “this clip…so much charisma!!” in response to the viral clip.

ce clip… tellement de charisme!! 💚 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 30, 2021

As one of Twitch’s biggest names, the OfflineTV is no stranger to massive donations and support, but she always pays it forward and helps others out – be it through charity events or by helping new streamers get on their feet.

Imane has even helped celebrities like Doja Cat get settled on Twitch, with the musician thanking the “queen” creator for help in saving their streaming live on-air.