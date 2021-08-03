Pokimane warns xQc not to challenge Olympics over his Twitch DMCA strikes

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has warned Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel not to challenge the International Olympic Committee in his Twitch DMCA strike counter-claim, highlighting concerns with his legal team.

Ever since xQc got banned on Twitch for showing snippets of the Tokyo Olympics on his channel and hit back at the IOC with a counter-claim, the situation has been a huge talking point among other content creators.

However, the boldest take came from Ethan Klein, who claimed he was “nervous” for xQc because his “horrible” lawyer, Ryan Morrison, “royally screwed him” in the past. But he isn’t the only one with concerns.

Pokimane admitted she doesn’t know the lawyer personally and didn’t want to defame his character in any way, but has some concerns over the belief he allegedly acts as an agent as well as a lawyer to several streamers.

“I don’t really know Ryan Morrison and I don’t want to speak [about] his character or anything like that… [but] I believe that he acts as a lawyer and as an agent to streamers and content creators, and I feel like that is not a good position to be in,” she said.

Poki explained it could even be a “conflict of interest” in some cases. “Your lawyer should always be someone who is trying to get as strict and as beneficial of a contract as possible,” she said.

However, if they also serve as someone’s agent, they might “just want the deal to go through because [they] get a commission.” For that reason, she believes the two roles “should be split,” and nobody should ever get someone to act as both.

In regards to the case, Ryan Morrison says he expects the IOC will make the “right decision” and let the counter-claim go through without further legal action. However, he insisted his legal team will fight tooth and nail for xQc regardless of what happens.

Neither xQc nor Morrison has commented on the concerns floating around. Instead, it seems like they’re focused on the Olympics case.