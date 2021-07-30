Pokimane slams sexist Twitch donator after “sh**ty” comments about Hafu

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys hit out at a Twitch chatter who tried to guilt her into undoing their ban in her channel for disgusting comments, stating that she hopes they get banned from the platform itself.

In the wake of the Activision-Blizzard lawsuit, which has been filed by the state of California and alleges a whole host of claims about sexual harassment at the company, female streamers have been sharing their stories about similar experiences.

Popular streamer Sweet Anita revealed the “hell” and harassment she suffered as the only female in a class of males as she tried to get a degree in game design.

Former professional Hearthstone player Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang also chimed in on the lawsuit when she revealed that, back in 2008, a WoW team competed under a name that targeted her and Blizzard let it slide.

While she tweeted her sympathies to Hafu a few days prior, Pokimane brought the tweet back up on her July 29 stream, expressing her disdain for the name and how the team were allowed to compete with it.

One chatter was banned as she talked about it, and donated to Poki a few moments, threatening to unsubscribe if they weren’t unbanned. When the streamer took a look at the chatter’s logs, she was pretty disgusted by them calling Hafu “hot” while she was 17 and seemingly excusing the name.

“You are exactly the kind of person we don’t want in my community or in the greater gaming community at all,” she started. “It is not just a joke to call someone who’s underage hot and justify the fact that people are saying they were going to sexually assault them. Also, it’s not okay to, instead of apologizing for your shi**y comments, to try to flip it and call me or my mods boring for ‘not getting the joke.’ You are so oblivious to your own problems, it’s painful.”

She wasn’t finished there, however, as she continued firing both barrels at the viewers. “You think I give a f**k about your $2 sub? You think that’s going to make me think that what you’re saying is ok?” Poki continued. “I hope you get banned off this whole platform my guy.”

The streamer implored the viewer to “leave” and unsubscribe from her anyway as there was no chance of her overturning the suspension as she was pretty disgusted with what had unfolded.