Pokimane left horrified after accidentally reading vulgar Valorant message

Since returning to streaming after an extended break, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has maintained her popularity on Twitch. However, she may have a bit of rust after she read quite an awkward chat message on stream.

Pokimane has returned to streaming since announcing an early September extended break. Since then she’s been seen playing with xQc, talking about her sexuality, and even soared nearly to the top of Twitch’s most-followed streamers.

Unfortunately for the Canadian, occasionally a viewer comes in to chat and leaves a highly inappropriate comment. This time, Poki slipped up and read a message out loud on her stream and she seemed to be disgusted by it.

Pokimane accidentally reads a vulgar message

In her September 13 stream, the creator was highly focused on a game of Valorant when disaster struck. A viewer left an inappropriate message in chat and while interacting with her viewers, Pokimane slipped up and read it out loud.

“Omg Poki, I have a b***r just watching you,” she read.

With a look of pure disgust, Poki snapped back to the viewer: “You should get that looked at if you’re turned on by someone sitting here playing a video game, fully clothed and making a face because I’m so focused.”

Pokimane has expressed how addicted she is to Valorant during a stream and even showed her love in a tweet.

Maybe now that she is streaming again full time, this message will be the wake-up call she needs to keep her mind focused on Valorant while not letting any vulgarities slip into her broadcasts.