Pokimane celebrates smashing massive TikTok milestone - Dexerto

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys keeps smashing milestones across social media, and this time, she’s conquering Tiktok. The Queen of Twitch has broken five million followers on the platform, and she’s not slowing down any time soon.

At this point, what social media platform has Pokimane not found success on? The Twitch star has blown up across the board, and now TikTok is the latest in her empire.

Anys is celebrating breaking five million followers on TikTok on April 28, a huge milestone for any content creator on the platform. Not only that, but she’s almost cracked the 50 million likes barrier too.

5M on tik tok 📈 and the demo is just.. *chef’s kiss* 🥳✨ pic.twitter.com/kwHLDxJyRl — imane 👑💜 (@imane) April 28, 2021

According to Socialblade data, she actually cracked the five million mark on April 12, so it’s a bit of a belated celebration.

Pokimane has been ramping up her presence on the platform in recent weeks. She uploads around two to five times a week, and the interaction on her short snippets have skyrocketed.

Anys also pointed out her demographic balance is amazing, touching it with a “chef’s kiss” in her celebratory post. Her follower base is 58% male 42% female, and nearly 50% of them are from the United States.

All of her fans have celebrated the momentous occasion with Pokimane, sending messages of support and encouragement.

Pokimane’s five million follower TikTok account joins her nearly four million followers on Twitter (split across the @pokimanelol and @imane accounts), 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and 7.7 million followers on Twitch, the sixth-highest on the platform.

While she’s taking a break for now, recovering from vaccine sickness, there’s no doubt ticking off that milestone will spur her on to bigger and better things.