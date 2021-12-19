Pokimane shocks Sykkuno with bizarre request while streaming

Twitch star Sykkuno was streaming with Pokimane when she said she was tired and offered him a strange request to keep her awake that left him in shock.

Streamer collective OTV hosted a Valorant tournament on December 18 featuring big streamers like Poki, Boxbox, and Fuslie.

Sykkuno and Pokimane were live before the event kicked off when she revealed how tired she was, and made a strange request of her fellow streamer.

Pokimane makes wild request of Sykkuno

The duo were chatting before the tournament kicked off when Poki revealed she’d hit her “sleepy nap time” and was extremely tired.

Poki said, “I just feel like I need someone to slap me so I wake up.”

Sykkuno was stunned and replied, “You want me to slap you?!”

She asked Sykkuno if he actually would if she wanted him to which he responded: “I feel like if I answer this… Maybe lightly, you know?”

Pokimane explained, “Okay, but here’s the thing, if you’re gonna agree to slap me you might as well go hard or go home. I’m tryna wake up, not be patted on the face.”

Sykkuno was still stunned at how out of left-field the request was and wondered if she would get injured in the process of trying to wake up up before the Valorant matches began.

She finished the clip by making her final request: “You know what? Backhand.”