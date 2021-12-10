Sykkuno speechless over amount of ads during The Game Awards

Twitch star Sykkuno was given the opportunity to co-stream The Game Awards on his channel, and even he criticized the show for having ads interrupt award acceptance speeches.

The Game Awards brought in millions of viewers from around the world in celebration of the best games of 2021. It Takes Two took home the Game of the Year title, and Forza Horizon 5’s dev team scooped the accessibility prize.

Despite the incredible amount of hype built up for the event, many viewers and streamers of the award show were ultimately left underwhelmed. One of those streamers was CohhCarnge, who said he was “disappointed” by the event and the way it handled advertisements for co-streamers.

As the show was running, Sykkuno chimed in with criticism of The Game Awards, specifically regarding how many ads for games there were.

Sykkuno criticizes The Game Awards

While co-streaming the event on December 9, Sykkuno offered up his critique of the event.

He said: “Do you guys actually want to hear the spicy take? You get all these content creators, give them about five seconds of speech, then play five ads.”

The number of ads left him speechless: “I don’t even know what to… She just won an award, and I’ve never played the game, I don’t know if it’s that good, but she got about five seconds and now they’re just playing ads for more games.”

Sykkuno was shocked at how the show handled the amount of time for acceptance speeches and the amount of time for ads.

It’s clear he thought there were just too many ads for upcoming games compared to how much time award winners were given to talk on stage. Many others, on social media, agree with him as well.