Pokimane rejects Twitch viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’ over awful Fall Guys record - Dexerto

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saw her Christmas unboxing stream take a unique turn when she decided to review one viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’, which came complete with QR code and qualifications.

Pokimane has long held the title of most-followed female Twitch streamer in the world, sitting at 6.8 million followers at the time of writing. With such monumental status comes some unwanted attention and coarseness, but Poki has learned to deal with it as best she can.

Back in October, she demonstrated the perfect clap back to one viewer who bizarrely donated to call her ‘chubby’. While this particular fan interaction was not nearly as malicious, we’re still going to file it under the bizarre.

Poki appeared on Christmas for a short unboxing stream, opening presents from viewers. The stream was only half an hour long, and yet managed to contain one of the strangest fan ‘gifts’ we’ve ever seen.

One viewer, for hitherto unknown reasons, sent a 4-page letter to the 24-year-old, which included a ‘boyfriend resume’ in case she wanted to “get to know him”. It came complete with a QR code, so Poki could easily find her way to images of her potential boyfriend, if she so desired.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she read, much to the delight of her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

Many viewers loved the fact that, despite all the effort the viewer went to, he was ultimately rejected on the basis of his less than impressive Fall Guys record.

Poki laughed the bizarre proposal off with her usual charm, and went on to unbox a host of other gifts from her global fan base. We’re sure this one will have been one of the most memorable, even if it was slightly odd.