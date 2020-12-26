 Pokimane rejects Twitch viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’ over awful Fall Guys record - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane rejects Twitch viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’ over awful Fall Guys record

Published: 26/Dec/2020 12:29

by Joe Craven
Poki holding up a viewer's 'boyfriend resume'
Twitch: Pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saw her Christmas unboxing stream take a unique turn when she decided to review one viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’, which came complete with QR code and qualifications. 

Pokimane has long held the title of most-followed female Twitch streamer in the world, sitting at 6.8 million followers at the time of writing. With such monumental status comes some unwanted attention and coarseness, but Poki has learned to deal with it as best she can.

Back in October, she demonstrated the perfect clap back to one viewer who bizarrely donated to call her ‘chubby’. While this particular fan interaction was not nearly as malicious, we’re still going to file it under the bizarre.

Pokimane apologises
YT: Pokimane
Poki is the sixth most followed Twitch streamer on the entire platform.

Poki appeared on Christmas for a short unboxing stream, opening presents from viewers. The stream was only half an hour long, and yet managed to contain one of the strangest fan ‘gifts’ we’ve ever seen.

One viewer, for hitherto unknown reasons, sent a 4-page letter to the 24-year-old, which included a ‘boyfriend resume’ in case she wanted to “get to know him”. It came complete with a QR code, so Poki could easily find her way to images of her potential boyfriend, if she so desired.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she read, much to the delight of her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

Many viewers loved the fact that, despite all the effort the viewer went to, he was ultimately rejected on the basis of his less than impressive Fall Guys record.

Poki laughed the bizarre proposal off with her usual charm, and went on to unbox a host of other gifts from her global fan base. We’re sure this one will have been one of the most memorable, even if it was slightly odd.

Entertainment

Mr Beast targets new retweet record with massive Christmas giveaway

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:44

by Luke Edwards
MrBeast

Share

MrBeast twitter

What do you get when you combine MrBeast, Twitter and Christmas? The answer is a potential new retweet record, as the YouTuber offered to dish out $10,000 each to five lucky retweeters. The tweet has unsurprisingly exploded.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for conjuring up crazy initiatives with the idea of helping make people’s lives better. This Christmas, he’s done everything from opening up his own burger chain to relaunching his “Finger on the App” challenge with a $100k prize – all in the name of charity.

This latest giveaway is a bit more simple, and isn’t the first time he’s done a giveaway like it, either. Back in May 2019, to celebrate his birthday, he offered a $10,000 prize to a lucky retweeter, and the tweet blew up. Prior to this latest giveaway, it has over 1.1million retweets, and was easily his most popular. It’s currently sat snugly in the top 20 most-retweeted tweets ever.

In fact, it got so popular he ended up adding a secondary prize, as bonus cash prizes of $1,000 were sent to ten other retweeters as a “runner-up” prize in the competition.

However, it’s looking like this latest giveaway, where he’s giving five random retweeters $10,000 each, has blown his 2019 one out the water. At the time of writing, it’s not quite hit the 1.1m mark

He’s got a way to go if he’s to beat the most-retweeted tweet of all-time, though. Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa offered to give away 100 lots of 1million yen ($9661.84) back in January 2019. He clocked in well over 4million retweets, so MrBeast still has some ground to catch up.

To crack the top ten, he’ll need to outdo this tweet by Spaniard elrubius, who offered to give away free lemonade to retweeters. That sits at just over 1.5m retweets, which feels much more achievable.

Either way, the competition’s still got plenty of time left to run. If word spreads well enough, we could be seeing MrBeast smashing all kinds of records.