 Pokimane has perfect response after Twitch donor calls her "chubby" - Dexerto
Entertainment

Pokimane has perfect response after Twitch donor calls her “chubby”

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:33

by Joe Craven
Pokimane streaming with headset on
Twitch: pokimane

Pokimane

Twitch giant Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys shared the perfect response on stream to one trolling viewer, who made a donation simply to mock her appearance.  

Few Twitch streamers have reached the levels of popularity of Pokimane, who, at the time of writing, sits sixth on the list of most-followed accounts worldwide, and the number one most followed female streamer.

Of course, such popularity is bound to come with a level of trolling and negativity, which Pokimane knows all too well – even taking a break earlier this year to get away from it all and protect her mental health.

Her impressive ability to shrug off trolling comments was demonstrated again on October 24, when she flipped a viewer’s spiteful comment on its head.

Pokimane Influencer Twitch
HyperX Gaming
Pokimane’s status as the most followed female streamer in the world makes her an inspiration to many younger viewers.

A normal stream was interrupted by one viewer who, alongside a $2 donation, said: “Not to be mean you look kind of chubby.”

In reply, Imane began to poke her cheeks, before saying: “Damn, this is my life. Sitting here having people pay to call me chubby. I can’t tell if that’s a good thing. Does that say more about me or about you?”

Some of viewers also highlighted the bizarre comment, which sought to insult Pokimane while also giving her money.

She finished: “I’ve never paid to tell anybody anything. Are you just into that sort of thing? You can tell me, we keep secrets here. I won’t tell no one. I don’t king-shame[!]” – her biting sarcasm brilliantly pointing out the stupidity of the comment and donation.

It’s not the first time Pokimane has been on the receiving end of some unwarranted behavior. On October 15, she hit out at viewers who deliberately clip suggestive moments and take them out of the context to portray her in a negative (and often sexual) way.

It’s a shame that Poki has to go through moments like these, but she managed to shrug it off with her usual conviction.

Entertainment

Best of TikTok’s viral pumpkin designs trend: Among Us, Pokemon, WAP

Published: 25/Oct/2020 15:59

by Georgina Smith
Images of a TikTok pumpkin along with an Among Us pumpkin
TikTok: jacibutler / squishyvangogh

TikTok

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and many creatively inclined TikTok users have been in their element, producing some fantastic pumpkin designs inspired by a huge range of different sources. Here’s some of the best, just in time for Halloween.

Video sharing app TikTok has become a hub for explosive trends, and Halloween inspired videos have been popping up left, right, and center.

People have already been getting in the Halloween spirit by participating in the hugely popular Tim Burton challenge. The trend sees TikTok users utilize the blue line filter, a filter that allows you to freeze the screen as a line passes by, to see what they would look like as a character in a creepy Tim Burton film.

But not every trend needs a filter to get popular, and as October has swung around, people have been sharpening their carving tools and getting to work on some fantastic pumpkin designs, many going viral on the app.

Between last Halloween and this one, countless new trends and pop culture hits have surfaced, and just about all of them have made their way onto a pumpkin. Here are some of our favorites.

Gaming pumpkin designs

Naturally, one of the biggest gaming sensations of 2020, Among Us, has served as a great inspiration for designs this year, and the simplistic nature of the sprites make it a perfect candidate for a pumpkin. That along with some other classic gaming favorites have garnered popularity on the app.

Among Us

@cosmeticswithcourtsAmong us pumpkin !! 🎃 ##pumpkin ##pumpkincarving ##fyp ##amongus ##amongusvideo ##foryoupage ##viral ##halloween2020 ##halloween♬ original sound – 🕷🎃👻

@humblesimpyea i’m a gaymer girl ##fyp ##foryou ##pumpkincarving ##amongus ##gaming ##lgbtq ##spookyseason ##queer♬ spooky season – 𝖑𝖎𝖑 𝖎𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖙 🏹✰

Pokemon

@thevintagerealm🎃Working on Pokémon Pumpkins! ##pumpkin ##pumpkincarving ##pokemon ##pokémon ##pokemonart ##animeart ##halloween ##halloweendiy ##gengar ##mimikyu♬ Halloween Party – MaxMusicMax

TikTok inspired pumpkin designs

Some users have been inspired by the app itself, recreating some TikTok branded Halloween gear, along with taking notes from one of the biggest trends of the year, the WAP dance, which stars like Addison Rae went viral for.

TikTok logo

@jacibutlerCelebrating ##tiktoktober with ##pumpkincarving 💚👻 Which pumpkin is your favorite!? 🎃♬ Ghostbusters (I’m Not Afraid) [feat. Missy Elliott] – Fall Out Boy

WAP dance

@benryan3792There’s some ghosts in this house ##wap ##pumpkincarving♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

Movie pumpkin designs

Many have tried their hand at some intricate movie-related designs, but ‘noordinarypumpkin’ has lived up to his username with a stunning carving of the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Additionally, former NASA engineer Mark Rober went viral with his video of NASA’s pumpkin carving contest, featuring hilariously over-engineered pumpkins. This included a green-colored Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. with a moving eyeball – if you felt like being ambitious this year.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

@noordinarypumpkin##nightmareb##halloween ##pumpkin ##jackolantern ##carving ##art ##fyp♬ RTJ – DJ 420

Monsters, Inc.

@markroberNASA pumpkin carving contest- it’s not rocket science. ##pumpkinseason♬ original sound – Mark Rober

Viral pumpkin hits

Some of the most viral videos have been spins on the standard smiley face design seen each year, with designs for every skill level. One user got creative with a piece of string, and another got over one million views for his simple but effective approach.

Using string

@squishyvangoghYou just witnessed a murder pt. 2 🎃 ##halloween ##pumpkin ##october ##diy ##fall ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##spooky ##pumpkinfriend ##spooky ##spoopy ##carving♬ original sound – 🕷Daycore ver.🕷


Tiny face

@steveng868Don’t stress about pumpkin carving guys ##vivalaswing ##pumpkins ##pumpkincarving ##ProblemSolved ##itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear ##fyp♬ Viva La Swing ps. tugboat_spenny is OG spinner – Mingaling 2.0


And with time still left before Halloween there’s no doubt that the pumpkin fun is only just beginning, with plenty more brilliant designs left to pop up before the big night.