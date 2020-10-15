Addison Rae's "awkward" BBMA presentation for Harry Styles goes viral - Dexerto

The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on the night of October 14, and TikTok star Addison Rae was one of the personalities conscripted to host them; but her presentation for winner Harry Styles didn’t go as planned.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular (and highest paid) content creators, boasting well over 40 million followers on the app for her cutesy choreography and bubbly, Southern personality.

Advertisement

As one of the net’s biggest celebrities, it came as little surprise that she was assigned to help host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, alongside fellow TikToker Spencer Polanco Knight and even singer Kelly Clarkson.

However, her presentation for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer and One Direction member Harry Styles wasn’t well-received, with many on the net taking issue with her “awkward” demeanor on-stage.

Advertisement

In fact, it doesn’t seem that Rae even opened up the envelope when she presented his award, which she accepted “on his behalf,” since he couldn’t be present at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater for the ceremony.

Her mannerisms incited quite a bit of criticism from online viewers, who found her stage presence to be less-than-ideal, with some also taking issue with a social media influencer taking part in such a prestigious event.

“Why was that the most awkward presentation… EVER?” one critic wrote.

Advertisement

Why was thay the most awkward prensentation…..EVER — The Glizzy Gripper (@lmfaomomentsx) October 15, 2020

“I feel awkward… does anyone else feel awkward?” another chimed in.

i feel awkward… does anyone else feel awkward? pic.twitter.com/F3DJaBZUSp — Lily (@lilymunstrr) October 15, 2020

“She looks like she is in a funeral,” one user quipped. “Also, the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy. Like girl, put some emotion in it, ‘cause its Harry freaking Styles who you’re talking about, not a TikTok dancer.”

Read More: Sommer Ray hits out at Charly Jordan over Tayler Holder relationship

She looks like she is in a funeral lmfaooooo.

Also the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy like girl put some emotion in it cuz its Harry freaking Styles who u talking abt not a tiktok dancer 🙄 — Kay (@kaysedits_1) October 15, 2020

Although Rae has yet to respond to the criticism she’s received since presenting Harry’s award, it certainly is exciting to see influencers break into the space of traditional celebrities — although there’s bound to be some bumps in the road along the way.