 Addison Rae's "awkward" BBMA presentation for Harry Styles goes viral - Dexerto
Addison Rae’s “awkward” BBMA presentation for Harry Styles goes viral

Published: 15/Oct/2020 19:09

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Addison Rae and Harry Styles are shown side-by-side.
Instagram: Addison Rae / YouTube: Harry Styles

Addison Rae

The Billboard Music Awards kicked off on the night of October 14, and TikTok star Addison Rae was one of the personalities conscripted to host them; but her presentation for winner Harry Styles didn’t go as planned.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular (and highest paid) content creators, boasting well over 40 million followers on the app for her cutesy choreography and bubbly, Southern personality.

As one of the net’s biggest celebrities, it came as little surprise that she was assigned to help host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, alongside fellow TikToker Spencer Polanco Knight and even singer Kelly Clarkson.

However, her presentation for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer and One Direction member Harry Styles wasn’t well-received, with many on the net taking issue with her “awkward” demeanor on-stage.

In fact, it doesn’t seem that Rae even opened up the envelope when she presented his award, which she accepted “on his behalf,” since he couldn’t be present at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater for the ceremony.

Her mannerisms incited quite a bit of criticism from online viewers, who found her stage presence to be less-than-ideal, with some also taking issue with a social media influencer taking part in such a prestigious event.

“Why was that the most awkward presentation… EVER?” one critic wrote.

“I feel awkward… does anyone else feel awkward?” another chimed in.

“She looks like she is in a funeral,” one user quipped. “Also, the way in how she announced that Harry won is so cringy. Like girl, put some emotion in it, ‘cause its Harry freaking Styles who you’re talking about, not a TikTok dancer.”

Although Rae has yet to respond to the criticism she’s received since presenting Harry’s award, it certainly is exciting to see influencers break into the space of traditional celebrities — although there’s bound to be some bumps in the road along the way.

Pokemon

Logan Paul buys Pokemon card for $150k from Pawn Stars’ Gary

Published: 15/Oct/2020 18:39

by Brent Koepp
logan paul with gary from pawn stars
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul revealed he’d dropped $150k on another rare Pokemon card. The 25-year-old bought the 1st Edition Charizard off of infamous collector Gary the ‘Pokemon King’, who is well known for his appearance on reality TV show Pawn Stars.

Despite being known for his YouTube career, Logan Paul has made a big name for himself in the Pokemon Trading Card Game community in 2020. The star went viral in September when he bought an insanely rare 1st Edition base set booster box for $216k.

Now, he has made waves again in the hobby after purchasing a PSA-graded 10 Charizard card for $150k. Only around 100 of them are known to exist in the world. The influencer flew all the way to Las Vegas to make the purchase.

logan paul offering gary from pawn stars a briefcase of cash
YouTube: Logan Paul
The YouTuber brought a briefcase full of cash to buy the rare Pokemon card.

Logan Paul buys perfect Charizard card from Pawn Stars’ Gary

The YouTuber initially flew out to Las Vegas to try to buy a Beckett BGS-graded 10 Charizard card. The item is so rare that there are only two in existence – and both are in the hands of Gary the “Pokemon King”. Many may remember the collector as he appeared on History Channel’s Pawn Stars in 2017 to sell his TCG collection.

However, Paul immediately realized that it would be impossible to make the purchase after seeing how passionate the Pokemon fan was. “The more he spoke, the more I realized there was literally no way he was gonna sell me his prized possession. My stupid money meant nothing to him,” the 25-year-old said in his October 14 upload.

However, the influencer was able to convince Gary to sell him one of his PSA 10 1st Edition Charizards after offering him a briefcase stuffed with $150k in bills. “In this moment, I care more about your feelings than my own. I just want you to know it’s not because of the money,” the collector said, agreeing to sell the coveted Pokemon card.

(Topic starts at 02:58.)

Logan Paul was overwhelmed with joy as the perfectly graded shadowless Charizard card was actually the last missing piece he needed to complete his collection. “Pawn Stars Gary made my nostalgic dreams come true!” he exclaimed.

Gary, by most accounts, has the most complete and valued Pokemon TCG collection in the world. The collector became famous after appearing on Pawn Stars during Season 14. Hilariously, he revealed to the YouTuber that he never actually intended to sell his cards to Gold & Silver’s Rick Harrison, and only went on the reality TV show for “clout.”

Over on Instagram, Gary described selling the card to Logan Paul as both “one of the happiest and saddest, days in my life.” While it must have been hard to let go of the item, he still has six more of them in his collection.

While record breaking at the time, former rapper Logic actually passed that number on October 10 when he paid $226k for the same exact card at auction. If nothing else, this is just another example of how the Pokemon TCG is continuing to explode in value.

