Pokimane hits back at critics claiming people only tune in for “her looks”

Published: 19/Dec/2020 0:59 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 1:04

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokimane

Pokimane hit back at an anonymous donator who wasted their own time and money to claim people only like her because of her looks and urged them to spend it on something that will make them happy.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the uncrowned queen of the streaming world in many ways. She’s wholesome, her content is entertaining, and she genuinely seems to care about her fans.

Controversy hasn’t escaped her, but she has always apologized or explained the situation in more detail. Still, for whatever reason, she’s the streamer some people love to hate and is often subject to negative comments about herself, her looks, and her success on Twitch.

It happened again in her latest stream when an anonymous donator said she’s only successful because of her looks. However, she decided to hit back and give them a piece of her mind.

Pokimane’s content and dedication to her fanbase are the main reasons for her success.

“People only like you because of your looks,” said the donator. “We don’t know your real personality.” It was a crude comment intended to get a reaction out of Pokimane. She stirred her thoughts for a moment and then responded.

“You know, it’s quite odd,” she said. “The amount of people who go to the extent of sending me money just to summarize any success I’ve ever had in “your looks.” “It’s weird because I think… anybody can say that… when you’re in a position of entertaining.”

“Of course, looking in a way that is attractive to some… can be a benefit to everyone,” she said. “As can a variety of other things. Being funny. Being hard working. Everybody has positive traits or negative traits or whatever.”

“But I think objectively, logically, have you not seen a billion girls, especially on Twitch, that look far better than me?” she said. “How can my success be only due to the way that I look when there are many that look far better than me?”

“Furthermore, why are you wasting your damn money trying to tell me this?” she said. “Take your money and spend it on yourself. Go buy yourself some makeup, do this, and have a career or something.”

“You are not benefiting yourself whatsoever. I don’t even know your user name. I just hear your words. Neither does anybody else in my chat,” she said. “Please take your money, do something that’ll actually make you feel better. That’ll actually make a lasting impact on your life.”

In a perfect world, people wouldn’t go out of their way to make negative comments about others, and they wouldn’t pay money to try and downplay a streamer’s success. But unfortunately, we’re not quite there yet.

Pokimane deserves to be in the position she’s in because she sacrificed a lot and worked hard to make it happen. 

Not everyone would turn their back on a chemical engineering degree to focus on streaming, but she did, and it paid off. Plus, she’s a talented entertainer, and her content is what keeps most people coming back.

Use of the word “simp” on Twitch reportedly rose 97% after ban

Published: 18/Dec/2020 21:36 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 21:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch ban on word "simp" had backlash
Twitch

Twitch users were quick to rebel against Twitch after it originally banned the words “simp,” “incel” and “virgin” on December 15 – and a new report shows just how much its decision backfired.

The decision to ban these terms came to light on December 16, when the platform issued a surprise policy update.

During a townhall stream, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens notoriously noted that “Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy.”

Following this, many streamers voiced their disapproval on social media, including big names such as 100 Thieves’ Neekolul, NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

I fact, he backlash was so great that Twitch had to issue a statement clarifying its stance.

“We do not have a blanket ban on the use of words like ‘simp’ in casual banter,” they explained in a tweet. “But will take action when words like this (amongst others) are used to harass and harm community members.”

The term “simp” popularly refers to men who will go to great lengths to impress a woman with the (usually false and self-imposed) hope that he will receive her affections, in return. It’s often applied to viewers, normally males, who are abnormally generous with gifting money to female streamers.

Now, according to a report by Stream Hatchet, chats mentioning the word ‘simp’ nearly doubled after Twitch’s “ban” on the word came to light.

In the fifteen days before the ban, there was an average of 71K uses of the word in Twitch chats. Following the ban, however, the number rose to 140K.

“The banning didn’t seem to stop Twitch users from testing the limits of the new ToS additions. Adversely, the banning led to an increase of ‘simp’ mentions in chat to almost double the previous 15 day average,” the report details.

Usage of the word "simp" on Twitch
Stream Hatchet
Use of the word “simp” doubled on Twitch.

Basically, viewers on Twitch were willing to put their own accounts in danger in defense of free speech and in protest of the platform’s policies.

Stream Hatchet did not include statistics for the words “incel” and “virgin,” but those terms were mocked by many on social media following news of the ban originally.