Pokimane explains the key to becoming a successful streamer - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane gave aspiring streamers some advice for finding success, saying that “perseverance” is the key quality that you need to find what works for you.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular creators on Twitch, and is the second most viewed female streamer behind Valkyrae.

The star has over 7.6 million followers on Twitch, and among them are plenty of aspiring creators who look to Pokimane as a role model when it comes to succeeding in the streaming world.

In a new stream, Imane gave some advice to those who are trying to make it big in the industry and recalled some of her own experiences from when she was first starting out.

The streamer got emotional as she recalled some of the moments earlier on in her career where people told her she would soon fail, telling viewers that she feels like she couldn’t appreciate what she had at the time due to the negativity.

“I still remember those words of like, this isn’t going to happen, you’re not going to know how to play the next game, and you’re going to be begging to go back to school,” she said. “I remember it every now and then.”

With advice for her viewers, the streamer added: “I hope that it can be an example to some to believe in yourself even if other people don’t. You know yourself and your potential better than they do. If you feel like you have a passion, and you have a dream, and you have a plan, try it.”

Poki continued: “The most important quality is perseverance. Perseverance against the naysayers, or the people that don’t believe in you, or the people that wanna put you down for no good reason.

“As long as you persevere and you keep trying, someday you will find what works for you and you will be successful in that.”

The wise words will no doubt have come as reassurance to rising creators who are battling negativity, with the advice coming from one of the most successful streamers on the platform.