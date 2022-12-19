Pokimane destroys Twitch troll for saying she’s wearing “too much makeup”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Pokimane had the perfect response to an internet troll who lashed out at her for wearing “too much” makeup without checking their own username, first.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed female streamer on Twitch and one of the platform’s most prominent broadcasters, overall.

Boasting over 9 million followers on the site, Pokimane has accrued quite an expansive fanbase for herself over the years… as well as a few haters along the way.

Pokimane has fielded criticism from trolls throughout her decade-long career as an online entertainer, most notably when she went makeup-free during a viral broadcast back in 2018. The incident saw increased backlash against the streamer from netizens making fun of her appearance.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: pokimane Pokimane’s makeup free stream became a topic of conversation that lasted for months.

This time, though, she’s taking heat for wearing “too much” makeup — but she had the perfect reply to such a comment that turned the onus back on her critics.

Pokimane hits back at troll for saying she has “way too much makeup” on

During a December 2022 stream, a viewer by the name of ‘the_soft_poo’ told Pokimane that she had “way too much makeup on.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Anys instantly pounced on the chatter’s username, poking fun at them for giving themselves such an odd name while being brave enough to criticize her appearance in front of thousands of viewers.

“I’ma be honest,” Poki began. “How does somebody say some sh*t like this — ‘You got way too much makeup on’ — with a username like this? Your name is ‘the_soft_poo!'”

Article continues after ad

“Nah, you don’t have to time him out,” she continued after mods timed out the chatter as a result of his mean message. “Like, he’s already punishing himself. Look at this f*cking username. What is that? How do you want me to take your opinion seriously when your name is ‘the_soft_poo?'”

This is far from the first time she’s hit back at trolls giving her grief for her use of makeup, or lack thereof. In February 2022, Anys hit critics with a zinger that still stings to this day, saying her makeup-free face “makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life” in a viral Tweet.