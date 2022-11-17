Pokimane challenged to boxing match by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Pokimane was officially challenged to an influencer boxing match by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham during the press conference for his upcoming bout against Ice Poseidon.

Misfits Boxing is gearing up for another jam-packed influencer boxing event this weekend, with several high-profile content creators slated to touch gloves on Saturday, November 19.

On the undercard of Hasim Rahman Jr. vs Greg Hardy is a bout between streamer Ice Poseidon and YouTuber Brandon Buckingham, marking both influencers’ first time in the ring.

Brandon Buckingham calls out Pokimane for boxing match

The fighters met up for a press conference on Thursday, November 17, where Poseidon showed up in full Sandman attire (complete with a Grim Reaper hood), while Buckingham opted for a more military-style approach.

After the two creators exchanged some banter and trash-talk, Buckingham did something completely unexpected: He challenged popular Twitch streamer Pokimane to a boxing match.

“I would like to take this time to challenge a Twitch streamer, Pokimane, to a fight,” Buckhingham said. “She puts me in a self-defense situation. I feel like allegedly, I would beat the dog crap out of her.”

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed female broadcaster on Twitch and one of the most-Googled streamers in the United States. While she has never entertained the idea of a fight with another influencer, it seems she’s been put on the spot anyway.

However, it’s unlikely that Pokimane will make her boxing debut anytime soon. During a recent episode of the BANTER podcast, Anys claimed that she wouldn’t fight someone “without a good reason,” saying she’d have to have a little more beef to actually get the ball rolling for a fight.

(Topic begins at 26:00)

Considering that Buckingham called her out quite randomly, it’s unlikely that she’ll give the challenge a chance — but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto in the event that she responds.