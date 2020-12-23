 'I feel like Oprah': Pokimane is buying her fans Christmas presents from Amazon - Dexerto
Pokimane is buying her fans Christmas presents from their Amazon wishlists

Published: 23/Dec/2020 2:31 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 2:50

by Isaac McIntyre
Pokimane unwraps presents in a Christmas costume on Twitch.
Twitch: Pokimane

amazon Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has decided to give back this Christmas by going on a huge Amazon spending spree for her fans on Twitter, buying them dozens of presents from their wishlists in an effort to “spread a lil Christmas cheer.”

The popular Twitch streamer, 24, is often inundated with presents from her fans around Christmas, and usually hosts an annual unboxing stream to get through them all.

This time around though, to cap off 2020, Pokimane has decided to flip the gift-giving script: she wants to spread “a little Christmas cheer” by giving out presents to her Twitter fans, including furniture, school supplies, and clothes.

“I know the holidays can be harder this year for people,” she wrote on Twitter on December 22. “Tryna spread a lil Christmas cheer by giving out presents in the comments! Link me your Amazon wishlists below!”

Of course, her Twitter comments were soon clogged with fans eager to take advantage of the generous offer. As of this article’s publication, more than 20.1k fans have commented on her post. A further 2.2k followers have also retweeted her message.

Pokimane admitted the Christmas giving made her “feel like Oprah.”

“So happy to be giving people stuff they need,” she wrote on her second Twitter account. “Take all my money, you kind souls… you’ll get a couch for your move! You get a notebook for school!! You get clothes for your newborn!”

There’s one request she’s refusing to honor, however; some cheeky fans have been asking her to send out dildos ⁠— a sly reference to her last Christmas stream, where she was left red-faced after unwrapping a similar present.

“Please stop asking for dildos though… it ain’t in my budget LMAO.”

Want to get involved in Pokimane’s gift-giving? It’s easy!

Head to her Twitter thread ⁠— link here ⁠— and throw in your request. We can’t guarantee she’ll see it, unfortunately, but we’d say it’s worth a shot anyway; you could get a free Christmas present out of it!

There is one thing you need to do if you want a present though ⁠— Anys flagged that any potential wishlists need to have third-party shipping turned “on” so the Twitch star can send her Chrissy gifts through the Amazon website without a hitch.

Now to see if DrDisrespect is giving out Lamborghinis for Christmas…

New video shows Dillon Danis POV from Jake Paul water balloon attack

Published: 22/Dec/2020 23:44 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 0:34

by Bill Cooney
Jake Paul/Below the Belt

Jake Paul

A new YouTube video from Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub shows Jake Paul’s water balloon attack on MMA fighter Dillon Danis from the receiving point of view, and the reaction after he had driven off.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, with the two stars going back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

Now that Paul boasts a 2-0 record after beating Nate Robinson, he’s on the prowl for new opponents, and Danis seems to be at the top of his list.

On December 15 Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper on Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

Now, we finally have a view of the other side of things thanks to YouTube channel Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, who has come out with the interview of Danis that includes Paul’s attack as it happened.

Just like in Paul’s clip, Danis gets pelted with water balloons before attempting to chase the truck. After it speeds off, he heads back to the interview and explains what was going through his head.

“I didn’t want to get too close, because I thought he was going to hit me with something else,” an out of breath Danis explained. “I was gonna try and jump on the truck but I didn’t get it, I was so close though.”

Timestamp at 5:10 in the video below for mobile viewers.

Even though he didn’t catch the car, the MMA star did hint at what would have happened In the event he did, and it doesn’t sound like it would have ended too well.

“With them, it’s like they don’t understand what would happen in a real situation, you know what I mean?” Danis explained. “What would’ve happened right there if I had gotten into the back of that car, was that all of those guys would’ve gotten f***ing strangled.”

As if this wasn’t scary enough, MMA’s Joe Rogan has also weighed in to warn Paul that, compared to his other opponents, Danis is “top of the food chain.”

“Let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off,” Rogan said on his podcast shortly after the incident.“Dillon Danis is a world-class grappler. Top of the food chain.”

At the time of writing Danis and Paul aren’t scheduled to face off in the ring, but that could all change soon. Along with Connor McGregor, the 27-year-old is definitely at the top of Jake’s list to fight next, with the YouTuber putting up $50 million dollars to try and make it happen.

With that kind of money on the line, we wouldn’t be surprised if something eventually does get worked out but for now, Paul might want to count himself lucky that Danis didn’t end up catching that truck.