Amouranth explains why she won’t join Twitch’s TV show meta

Popular Twitch sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed why she has no plans to join in on the popular TV show meta taking over the streaming platform.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names on Twitch, boasting nearly 5 million followers on the Amazon-owned site alone. Through other social media and adult content, the internet star has earned a fortune to the tune of over $1M each month.

Part of her success has come from her ability to take advantage of metas or even create her own. In 2021, she was a major force in the hot tub meta before transitioning to a controversial ASMR trend.

Advertisement

Now, with many on Twitch including big names like xQc partaking in a TV show meta where streamers watch programs such as Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef, some are wondering why Amouranth hasn’t joined in.

Amouranth refuses to watch MasterChef on Twitch

Speaking with YouTube’s latest streamer acquisition Ludwig, Siragusa was asked why she hasn’t been watching TV shows during her broadcasts given how much she streams.

Read More: Amouranth banned from Just Dance after hackers rename account

“You see, I feel like while people who have contracts with Twitch and stuff or favored heavily by Twitch can get away with that, it’s too risky for me to do it,” she replied.

This statement shocked Ludwig who followed up by asking for clarification that she doesn’t have a contract with the popular streaming platform. (Segment begins at 18:25 for mobile viewers.)

Advertisement

“Yeah, I guess it is riskier, I suppose,” he conceded. “That’s a good point.”

Read More: Amouranth reveals what her conservative parents think of her job

While it seems like fans shouldn’t expect to see the Playboy bunny stream MasterChef anytime soon, that doesn’t mean Amouranth isn’t still watching TV during broadcasts. As Ludwig was shocked to find out last year, the streamer does in fact watch Netflix and even other broadcasts while she partakes in ASMR and hot tub streams.

Although the controversial TV show meta seems here to stay despite some pretty big warnings from people in the industry, given Amouranth’s history, it could be just a matter of time before she slays it by creating a new category that becomes the next flavor of the week.