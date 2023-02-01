Pokimane admits online beef almost led to real “fight” when clubbing

Pokimane has admitted that she almost got into a fight over the past weekend while she was out clubbing, hinting that the person involved is someone who has “beef” with the content creator.

During her January 31 stream, content creator Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed that she almost got into a physical altercation with another woman during her most recent clubbing experience.

“Guys, it was my third or maybe fourth time clubbing this weekend. I don’t know if it’s even considering clubbing but I’m going to consider it clubbing. And I almost got into a fight, lowkey.”

Pokimane went on to add, “I don’t want to say too much because sometimes I forget that I’m on a public platform, you know what I’m saying. But let’s just say this much. Like I know this girl has beef with me and I thought we could maybe hash it out.”

Pokimane then stopped herself before ending the sentence. However, the pause seemingly indicated that the two were not in fact able to hash it out or resolve any lingering issues.

“So stay tuned, if we do hash it out I’ll update you guys but I don’t want to until then, you know.” Someone in chat then asked Poki if she believed she could take the unnamed person in a fight if they were to go toe-to-toe. Poki hesitated for a quick moment before confidently answering, “yeah.”

This isn’t the first time the idea of a fight has been mentioned by Pokimane. Back in November 2022, viewers floated the idea of a boxing match between her and Corinna Kopf after the two began beefing online. However, Poki quickly shut down the idea, stating that she would “need a good reason” to do something like that.

In the past week, the streamer has found herself caught in the middle of major online drama after fellow content creator Atrioc admitted that he has watched inappropriate deep fake videos of herself as well as other female streamers.

