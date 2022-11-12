PointCrow reveals epic setup for IRL Mario Party event

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Eric “PointCrow” Morino showed off some behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming IRL Mario Party event.

Plenty of content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have gone above and beyond the norm of simply playing video games, such as Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live show.

As of late, content creator Eric “PointCrow” Morino has branched out from his usual difficulty modding challenges and into some more elaborate projects like his IRL Battle Ship stream.

Now, the PointCrow has shared early behind-the-scenes details about his upcoming IRL Mario Party stream, including its elaborate board and minigame setup.

PointCrow teases IRL Mario Party stream set

The content creator teased details about the event via his Twitter account on November 11, 2022, which included a video breakdown, an image of the set, and a full guest list.

According to the teaser video, the event will feature a life-size Mario Party-style board, 15 different minigames, four main players, and a variety of special guests.

Of the four main players, viewers can expect PointCrow himself along with fellow content creators Will Neff, Allux, and DougDoug. Though it’s unclear what role they will play just yet, special guests like Atrioc, CrankGamePlays, and Ted Nivison will also appear during the event.

Alongside the teaser video, PointCrow shared a photo of a massive warehouse where the stream will take place. Though not fully set up, viewers got a glimpse of some of the potential minigame props like tricycles, a racetrack, and as well as some sort of board with holes drilled throughout it.

The stream will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 12 PM PST/10 AM CST on PointCrow’s YouTube channel.

The project seems quite ambitious, with plenty of moving parts to coordinate and plan out. However, should everything run smoothly, this IRL Mario Party event could certainly be a massive stream for the content creator.