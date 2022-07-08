Ludwig reveals Mogul Money Live event lost him a staggering six-figure sum

Brad Norton . 17 minutes ago

The end of Ludwig’s Mogul Money series led to a massive in-person event on July 2 at the YouTube Theater in California. Though despite drawing in a crowd of 5,000 fans, the large-scale Mogul Money Live finale led to a six-figure hole in the streamer’s pocket.

Always pushing the envelope with a variety of custom events from Mario Kart competitions to major Fortnite esports tournaments, Ludwig added the Mogul Money series to his rotation in 2021.

Initially a Jeopardy-style game show hosted on Twitch, the now-YouTube star vowed to end this particular event series shortly after his lucrative jump to the Google-backed platform. Rather than any ordinary sendoff, however, Ludwig took over the YouTube Theater in California for its grand finale.

While it shocked others like Valkyrae with its “massive” scope and attendance, it wasn’t exactly a profitable endeavor. In fact, just days removed from the spectacle and Ludwig has since revealed the six-figure loss from hosting Mogul Money Live.

“I’m glad that I made all the rich influencers pay for their drinks,” he joked during the July 7 episode of The Yard podcast. As it turns out, the costs of putting on such a big event quickly added up.

In total, Ludwig and his team allegedly lost “$150,000” on the Mogul Money Live event. “It was $149,500,” he added, “so I’m rounding up.”

Although it did “great” in terms of viewership and HyperX even got on board as the sole sponsor, “it was not a profitable event as a whole,” Ludwig explained.

The Mogul Money Live discussion begins at the 44:55 mark below.

Given that the six-figure sum is purely what he lost on the event, there’s no telling just how big the total budget was.

With ticket sales, merchandise, and a custom ice cream truck all generating revenue, it seemingly didn’t make a dent compared to venue costs, possible travel fees for other influencers involved, and the like.

Fortunately for Ludwig’s accounting team though, the live event marked the end of the Mogul Money series. So there’s no risk of another $150K loss in the near future, unless we see another new show gain widespread popularity.