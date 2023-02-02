Pickles wrapped in candy is taking over TikTok in new food trend

A new TikTok trend called the ‘Chamoy pickle kit’ has foodies across the app wrapping pickles in candy before dousing them in Chamoy sauce, and people don’t know how to feel.

Throughout the community of food lovers on TikTok are a wide variety of trends and other concoctions shared between creators.

Recent examples include people putting leftover pizza in their eggs as well as a hack to get a Chipotle burrito for just two dollars.

As one of the latest foodie trends, the Chamoy pickle kit has foodies wrapping giant-sized pickles in fruit roll-ups, filling them with Takis, and topping them off with Chamoy sauce.

The Chamoy pickle kit has people wrapping pickles in candy

Back in 2022, a company caught the eye of many on TikTok after releasing bright red Chamoy-infused pickles.

In an effort to re-create that product, foodies have created the ‘Chamoy pickle kit’ that includes prepackaged pickles, sour straws, fruit roll-ups, and a bottle of Chamoy sauce.

At the time of writing, the ‘chamoypicklekit’ hashtag has been viewed over 134 million times.

TikToker EmiiyJade posed her video in December showing how she made her pickle.

While Chamoyguysuk uploaded a video showing how they hollowed out a pickle and added what appears to be blue Taki’s to the middle.

However, people are torn on whether or not they like the popular combination.

“Why do people put all of this with a pickle,” one user asked while another replied: “Not for me.”

A third commenter said: “I need to try this, my mouth waters every time I see someone munching it!!”

Hundreds of others are flooding the comments on videos talking about going to the store and getting the things to make their very own.

