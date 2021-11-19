PewDiePie slams “slimy” attempts to cancel MrBeast over Squid Game recreation

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg heard about attempts to cancel internet star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson over his upcoming Squid Game recreation — and it’s safe to say that Pewds wasn’t a fan of the criticism.

After posting a TikTok update regarding his previously announced Squid Game YouTube video, MrBeast almost immediately received backlash over the $3.5 million production. Fans of the Korean thriller ridiculed the online creator, commenting that Squid Game’s challenges are “just children’s games” and his rendition of the set “doesn’t even look good.”

Others argued that, instead of spending millions of dollars recreating the hit Netflix show, he should use that money to give back to the community or donate to charities.

Advertisement

On November 18, PewDiePie reacted to attempts to cancel MrBeast by claiming that he believes people on social media are too opinionated.

PewDiePie slams “slimy” attempts to cancel MrBeast

After being asked by a viewer if he had heard about the attempted cancellation of MrBeast, Felix quickly turned his attention to learning about the situation. “There’s no way he’s getting cancelled,” he said.

Read More: Ludwig embarrassed after finding YouTube comment he made 10 years ago

After loading up an article about the kerfuffle, Felix remembered what was going on as he explained: “Oh yeah, people are saying that he should do other things with the money instead of this. Except he does. This is why people shouldn’t have opinions.”

Advertisement

He added: “People will pick whatever surface level opinion that they can make to form any form of argument. People purposely misunderstand and skew things to make someone else look bad. It’s so slimy.”

Many defending MrBeast have referenced his hugely philanthropic nature; the YouTuber notably created his very own charity, “Beast Philanthropy,” an organization the YouTuber created to help provide food to those in need.

This past October, the creator also helped form #TeamSeas, another charity with a goal to clean 30 million pounds of trash out of the world’s oceans.

MrBeast has yet to comment on the situation, but he released a tweet on November 17 explaining that his Squid game recreation is still in the editing stage and will soon be uploaded.