PewDiePie responds after being called out by 90 Day Fiance's Big Ed - Dexerto

As YouTube’s most-subscribed independent creator, it comes as little surprise that Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg might get into beef with other celebs — but no one expected him to clash with a reality TV star.

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’ has taken the world by storm, and it’s no surprise why; the show’s unique premise tasks couples who have received or applied for a K-1 Visa with falling in love in only 90 days, as that’s the time limit given to engaged couples to “make arrangements for and have a marriage ceremony.”

Advertisement

However, not everything is smooth sailing with these couples, as seen in the case of ‘Big Ed’ and fiancé Rosemarie. Known as the ‘No-Neck Legend,’ Big Ed has become quite the meme across social media spaces, in no small part due to Rosemarie’s facial expressions during their televised conversations.

Here’s where PewDiePie comes in: The YouTuber, who boasts over 107 million subscribers, has taken to reacting to 90 Day Fiancé episodes, sharing his opinions on the show to his huge fanbase.

Advertisement

Rose's expressions around ed 😂👌🏻 felt that pic.twitter.com/P06x5TY73z — ً (@JASZMlNEFAREED) April 12, 2020

Needless to say, it makes sense that Big Ed has become aware of these videos, prompting him to “call out” Pewds in a lighthearted video on October 8.

“PewDiePie, listen, I’m here to counter you and critique you,” Ed announced while holding up a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game in front of the camera. “You had your chance, now it’s mine.”

Read More: Ninja thinks Dr Disrespect knows the reason for his Twitch ban

Despite his initial claims, Ed went on to congratulate the YouTuber on his anniversary to fellow influencer Marzia Bisognin, who he married in August of last year.

Advertisement

“All kidding aside, I want to wish you and Marzia a belated happy anniversary,” he added. “You and I kinda went through the same thing. You married a foreigner, so I think we have a lot in common. Take care for now, and I’ll see you on part two!”

Thanks to PewDiePie’s dedicated fanbase, he discovered the video on his subreddit, which he found quite humorous — especially considering that Ed plugged his own merch in the middle of his message to the YouTube star.

Read More: Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game

“That’s crazy!” he laughed. “Hey Big Ed, big ups to you, man. Am I watching a commercial, or am I watching a message? I can’t tell. Apparently Big Ed masks are available, guys. It made it a little less sincere, but hey, I’ll take it.”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 10:44)

While it doesn’t seem that these two have any serious beef with each other, their interaction comes as a pleasant — if a bit unexpected — surprise to longtime viewers.

Advertisement

…now where’s this ‘part two’ Ed was talking about?