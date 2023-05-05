PewDiePie fans think they’ve discovered his baby’s gender

YouTube star PewDiePie and his wife Marzia hinted at their baby’s gender in a few social media posts — and fans think they’ve discovered what it is.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg and wife Marzia announced they were expecting a baby back in February, following their marriage in 2019 and their move to Japan shortly thereafter.

The couple, who have risen to prominence as one of the internet’s most famous married pairs, have been sporadically posting to social media during the pregnancy — but they dropped a major nugget of information that’s sent fans scrambling.

On May 5, PewDiePie uploaded one of his beloved vlogs to YouTube titled, “Think it’s time we did a gender reveal.” Although he never directly mentioned the gender of he and Marzia’s bun in the oven, he did give fans a major hint during a visit to Tokyo Tower at the end of the video.

Fans think PewDiePie and Marzia are having a baby boy

They included several shots of Koinbori in their vlog, which are streamers shaped like koi fish that are often hung up in celebration of Children’s Day, a holiday celebrating the nation’s kiddos. However, the origin of the holiday stems back to ancient times and was initially called Tango no sekku, a holiday specifically for male children.

(Topic begins at 18:15)

Marzia also included a few shots of the fish streamers in an Instagram post published on the same day. Although neither party outright said the gender of their baby, they did mention that there were specific clues hidden in their posts.

Fans have deduced that their inclusion of the Children’s Day decorations could mean that PewDiePie and Marzia are most likely having a baby boy. This has sparked a slew of speculation and celebration among fans, who have congratulated the couple on their upcoming bundle of joy.

PewDiePie also dropped some other, more serious news during his May 5 vlog. According to the YouTube star, Marzia is at possible risk of going into premature labor, and has been instructed to rest and take it easy for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, he claimed that Marzia is in good health, and her medical screenings have all been positive after receiving the news.

This latest update for the couple follows PewDiePie’s recent collaboration with MrBeast, which the latter claims will be one of his “biggest projects yet.”