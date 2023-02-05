PewDiePie reveals he’s expecting a child with wife Marzia

PewDiePie and his wife Marzia Bisognin have announced they’re expecting their first child.

After tying the knot with fiance Marzia Bisognin on their eight-year anniversary in 2019, the iconic couple has announced they’re expecting their first child.

In an emotional February 5 video, the YouTuber admitted he’s been keeping a secret from his 111 million subscribers — revealing that they discovered Marzia’s pregnancy in November last year.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I’m going to be a dad,” he said. “We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going well so far.”

He continued: “Although Marzia has been dealing with sickness, she’s been taking it like an absolute champ.

“So yeah, I’m going to be a dad. I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia.”

The couple first met after Marzia was introduced to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel by a friend, to which she then emailed him to tell him she found his videos funny.

They then began dating in late 2011, and have been one of YouTube’s favorite power couples ever since.

It’s fair to say that fans were absolutely thrilled by the announcement. “This genuinely put tears in my eyes. Congratulations been watching you for over a decade now and never thought this day would come!” one fan wrote.

“It’s so crazy to witness you getting married and having a child. I’m so happy for you both and your future together,” said another.