YouTuber Pewdiepie welcomes baby boy with wife Marzia

Pewdiepie welcomed his first child with his wife, Marzia, revealing the name of his newborn son online.

Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as Pewdiepie announced the news of the pregnancy in February as he posted a YouTube video, leaving fans teary-eyed. He shared a montage of them finding out they were pregnant after their positive pregnancy test results.

The series of clips included Marzia’s growing baby bump and Pewdiepie even posted a video hinting at the gender of his baby, sharing it with his millions of subscribers.

Article continues after ad

The influencer took a break from posting content on YouTube as the due date of his baby approached.

Björn is born

Marzia and Pewdiepie took to Instagram as they posted the news of their baby boy’s birth on July 12. The influencers published a series of adorable photos of the three of them together.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The photo sees Marzia holding her baby as Pewdiepie looks on and the caption reveals that the baby was born on 11th July. The caption read, “11 / 07 / 2023. Welcome to the family, little Björn.”

Article continues after ad

Fans and friends of the YouTuber congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy as one fan wrote, “They actually made a little human.”

Another user commented: “Congratulations, Man!!!! So proud of y’all!!!! You are pure parenthood materials!!!! I’ve been watching you since 2011, it’s amazing to see that your lives are going perfectly!! I wish you the best!!!”

Many fans expressed their happiness in the comment section of the post with one writing, “Hearty Congratulations Marzia and Felix.”