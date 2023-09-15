PewDiePie reveals why he decided to show his baby in YouTube videos

PewDiePie explained why he and his wife Marzia made the decision to show their baby, Bjorn, in their YouTube videos amid growing concerns about ‘family channels.’

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg and his wife, Marzia Bisongin, officially tied the knot in 2019 after eight years of dating.

In July 2023, they gave birth to their first child, Bjorn, after initially announcing the pregnancy earlier that year. Bjorn’s birth was met with adoration from fans as the couple revealed the big news on Instagram and later, in a vlog.

Article continues after ad

Influencers’ choices to show their children in their content has always been a tricky subject; many family channels, such as the ACE Family, have come under fire for sharing aspects of their kids’ lives with strangers online and putting their young’uns in front of the camera for all to see.

Article continues after ad

PewDiePie reveals why he shows baby Bjorn in his YouTube vlogs

However, PewDiePie explained why he and Marzia made the decision to show Bjorn in their vlogs, saying that their son is such a huge part of their lives that it only made sense to include him.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; the YouTuber also admitted that he finds his baby so darn adorable that he wants everyone to see just how cute he is for themselves.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“We weren’t sure how much of Bjorn we would show, but he’s such a big part of our lives that it sort of happens,” he revealed in a September 15 vlog. “And he’s so cute that I can’t help but wanting to show him.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I just think it would be fun to see. Like, I would love to see videos of me as a kid more. Well-edited by professional editor Marzia.”

(Topic begins at 14 minutes)

Fans are seemingly happy with the YouTube couple’s decision, with one commenter writing in response: “Björn is gonna have so many beautiful memories to watch over when he’s all grown up, and can then rewatch his dad’s and mom’s youth, which is so cool!”

Article continues after ad

PewDiePie has been open about his transition into parenthood alongside Marzia — a journey that’s tugging at fans’ heartstrings with every upload.