Logan Paul admits “anxiety” about having a baby girl on the way with Nina Adgal

Prime co-founder Logan Paul has admitted he has some “anxiety” about being a girl dad ahead of his first child with his fiance, Nina Agdal.

Paul and Adgal first revealed they were expecting a new addition to the family in April of this year after getting engaged at Lake Como, Italy, in July 2023.

Shortly after the big announcement, the soon-to-be parents hosted a gender reveal via a wrestling match in Paul’s backyard between two fighters on April 27. One wrestler wore blue trunks while the other donned pink, with the latter ultimately coming out on top as the couple discovered they were expecting a baby girl.

Article continues after ad

Expecting a fall arrival with Adgal “more than halfway” through her pregnancy, the couple offered insight into how they felt about welcoming their first child while attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party in NYC. And it turns out, Paul experienced some “anxiety” after discovering the gender of their baby.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loganpaul Paul and Agdal at their gender reveal.

“He definitely, I think as most boys, wanted a boy first,” Agdal explained in an exclusive with Extra. Paul agreed, admitting it took “three days” for him to come to terms with the news he was having a baby girl.

Nonetheless, he said, “The idea of having a girl now is awesome. I’m in love with it. I can’t imagine anything else. But at first, it was a little daunting, you know?”

Article continues after ad

It turns out that Paul’s “anxiety” stemmed from two main reasons — one being how his daughter would be treated growing up; “My mind got like, ‘I’m a guy, I know how, like, guys treat girls. It’s not always fair. Life’s hard.’ And it took me a little bit to get over.”

He also shared he was concerned for his daughter’s teenage years; “When she becomes like a teenager and is like, ‘I’m going to do what I want, Dad.’ That’s where my anxiety comes from.”

Article continues after ad

Despite this, he recognized that time was “so far out from now” and was focused on “those first 13 years,” admitting raising his daughter with Agdal was “going to be the best time of our lives.”

Article continues after ad

“Now I can’t imagine having anything else than a baby girl, and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.

“She’s going to be like Daddy’s girl, that’s what happens,” Agdal predicted, confessing she had already bought “a bunch of stuff” to dress their baby in. However, she added, “in terms of like [a] nursery or anything like that, we haven’t started it.”

The couple also spoke to ET, stating that they planned to “teach kindness” and “sharing” as Paul’s mom, Pam Stepnick, predicted the girl would grow up to be an “athlete.”