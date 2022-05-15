PewDiePie explains why his first days in Japan were “shocking”

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has posted his first video since his long-awaited move to Japan. He admitted that he and his wife Marzia were a little “scared” over the change and their first few days in the country proved to be “shocking.”

PewDiePie has finally arrived in Japan. It’s been a long and straining for the YouTuber who first announced he and Marzia were making the move back in September 2019.

However, there were numerous bumps in the road for the couple. Global travel restrictions greatly hindered their plans and they also struggled to find a safe way to transport their two pet pugs, Edgar and Maya.

Yet, that all changed in May 2022, when PewDiePie revealed that he had officially landed in Japan with his family. However, the first couple of days in their new home turned out to be pretty hectic.

PewDiePie describes early days in Japan

On May 15, PewDiePie said that he, Marzia, and the pets were “doing great.” Although, the family’s first few days in their new home proved to be surprising.

“The first few days were kinda shocking,” the Swede claimed. “First it was like ‘we made it to Japan! Oh, we’re in Japan. The f*ck? We don’t speak the language. Did we just move to another country where we don’t speak the language halfway across the globe in our 30’s […] Yeah I guess we did.'”

The 32-year-old admitted that the move required a lot of sacrifices for the couple having to move away from their family and friends. Yet, ultimately, it was what they wanted to do and they wanted to take on a new adventure.

What’s next for PewDiePie?

After PewDiePie first announced his plans for Japan, fans questioned whether he could be planning to move there and retire from YouTube. Although this isn’t the case for the minute, he stated that he doesn’t want to do the job forever.

“So far, I don’t feel like [retiring]. If anything I want to keep making videos. In the same way, I have been, I’m sharing stuff that I feel like sharing. Doing projects that I really want to do and not just upload for the sake of uploading.

“Uploading daily for 12 years has been great, but I don’t want to do it for another 12 years, okay? That just seems like a sad way of living to me. There are other things I want to experience in my life.”