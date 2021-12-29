PewDiePie explains why he hasn’t moved to Japan yet

In 2019, YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed that he’d bought a house in Japan… but two years later, the social media star still hasn’t been able to make the move.

PewDiePie is one of the biggest names on the internet. The YouTuber was one of the first ‘lets players’ to make it big, and has now become the site’s most-subscribed independent channel.

While he’s been living in the UK for some time, the Swedish social media star announced that he would be moving abroad in 2019, claiming that he’d bought a house in Japan.

Unfortunately, this move was delayed… by two entire years. More recently, fans have noticed that the star has been uploading videos in a different location than his usual office, prompting some speculation that he could finally be moving overseas.

PewDiePie reveals why he hasn’t moved to Japan

Despite fans’ hopes, it seems that this is not the case. On December 29, 2021, PewDiePie gave his viewers a long-awaited update on his living situation, explaining why he hasn’t been able to settle down in the Land of the Rising Sun just yet.

PewDiePie claimed that, due to Japan shutting its borders in response to the ongoing global health situation, he hasn’t been able to even enter the country, let alone move all his belongings there.

On top of that, the star said it’s been difficult procuring the necessary office and employees for a Business Visa, which will allow him to live in the country for five years.

That’s not all; PewDiePie went on to state that he’s felt guilty for being saddened by his inability to move, saying that he didn’t want to be “someone well off who’s complaining about how [the virus] is affecting them.”

“Even just making the choice to move there was really difficult,” he admitted. “We obviously would be leaving everything that we built here behind, all these amazing friends, but we just felt like we really wanted to take on this adventure while we’re still young.”

“I’m almost sorry for even making this video,” he added. “It just feels super lame. I don’t like talking about this. It feels like I’m complaining and I feel entitled.”

The YouTuber finished his video by wishing others in his situation good luck — be they students studying abroad or others hoping to work in Japan — and urged the country to give an update on when it will be opening its borders again.