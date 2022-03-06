PewDiePie explains how Elden Ring fixes Dark Souls’ “biggest problems”

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie gave his review of Elden Ring and called it one of the best games he’s played in a long time. The Swedish star also explained how it fixes issues in Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

After a week worth of live streams, Felix ‘PewDiePie‘ Kjellberg gave his final take on Elden Ring after defeating the open-world RPG in front of thousands of viewers.

The creator had high praise for the title and explained how FromSoftware was able to create a game better than Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

PewDiePie gives his review on Elden Ring

The popular YouTuber managed to reach the final boss in Elden Ring during his March 6 stream. After defeating the notoriously difficult battle, Kjellberg was left speechless.

Once the credits begin to roll, the 32-year-old finally broke his silence and exclaimed, “Wow, wow, wow. What a game. Best game I’ve played in a long long time!”

He further opened up about his thoughts after viewers asked him for his overall review. Responding to fans, Pewds explained why Elden Ring was his favorite Souls game.

“I think this is my favorite Souls game. I think the open-world is what the Dark Souls games have been missing. In Elden Ring, you feel more immersed in the world because you can see it, and then understand the scope of it,” PewDiePie said.

The YouTuber then broke down how Elden Ring’s design fixed Dark Soul’s flaws: “In Dark Souls you tend to teleport around a lot and it doesn’t make sense. And in Elden Ring, if you do get stuck on a boss, you can re-think and go somewhere else. There is a ton of optional areas you can go to level up. It’s just what Dark Souls needed.”

While Elden Ring has received criticism from some as being too difficult, PewDiePie doesn’t fully agree as he believes the exploration elements give players a chance to become stronger.

The creator loved the game so much that he told fans he was planning on beating it all over again using in the New Game Plus mode.