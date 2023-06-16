PewDiePie says he is “finally free” from content grind after moving to Japan

Content creator and streamer PewDiePie has said he is taking a more relaxed approach to content creation since moving to Japan.

PewDiePie and wife Marzia moved to Japan a year ago after being forced to hold off their plans for two years due to the pandemic.

As a huge enthusiast of Japanese culture, PewDiePie’s move didn’t come as a surprise to many fans and many were excited to see what the content creator got up to in the new location.

Now, to celebrate having lived in the country for a year, the YouTube star has released a “review” of the country with a list of things he liked and disliked.

One of the ‘likes’ to make the list was PewDiePew discovering a more relaxed approach to YouTube.

“For my entire 20s, I did nothing but Youtube. That was my life and that’s ok,” the content creator said. “But I also think it was a little toxic.”

He went on to say that he has since found new hobbies and interests while living in Japan, including surfing.

“It feels good to finally be free from [the content grind].”

YouTube: PewDiePie PewDiePie takes up surfing in Japan: “I finally get to do it.”

PewDiePie did admit that this new approach to content creation is less about Japan itself and more to do with his own mindset.

PewDiePie reviews his new life in Japan since moving a year ago

“It’s not really Japan, I could have done that anywhere. But it’s largely why I enjoy it so much here,” he said.

As the most-subscribed YouTuber on the platform, fans were quick to show their support for the content creator and his happiness at the change.

“We’re glad to be part of your journey Pewds. Keep on living your life,” one comment said.

“So nice to see Pewds just having fun with Youtube and uploading fun stuff,” another fan commented.

