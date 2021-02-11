Logo
PaymoneyWubby reacts after being banned on Twitch yet again

Published: 11/Feb/2021 21:00

by Virginia Glaze
PayMoneyWubby banned from Twitch again
YouTube: PaymoneyWubby

PayMoneyWubby

Streaming star ‘PaymoneyWubby’ has been banned from Twitch for the fourth time, leading to a hilarious reaction from the broadcaster amid his fans’ outrage and confusion.

PaymoneyWubby is no stranger to being banned from Twitch. The popular broadcaster has now been punished by the popular streaming platform for the fourth time, marking the latest in a series of previous suspensions against the star.

Wubby’s latest ban occurred on February 11, 2021. While it’s unclear how long his ban will last, he did offer some explanation as to why he received a suspension — and it’s not for the weak-stomached.

In a humorous screencap from his latest broadcast, Wubby showed a photo of his face covered in spit, joking that his fans could get 50% off their purchase at an adult toy store using his promotional code.

It’s still not officially confirmed if that moment was, indeed, responsible for his ban, but it doesn’t seem like Wubby is taking the punishment all too seriously. And why would he, when he’s been banned on multiple occasions and returned afterwards?

In the past, Wubby has been banned for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, an awkward 5-second clip that played during a donation, and streaming from a restaurant IRL, despite getting permission from the location to do so.

In spite of all his bans, Wubby hasn’t jumped ship from Twitch yet, claiming that he prefers Twitch as a streaming platform in comparison to other venues like YouTube.

While his first ban lasted five days, his second and third were merely one-day bans, and it could be safe to say that his latest suspension will last the same amount of time. Still, there’s much left up in the air at this point, leaving fans anxious to see their favorite broadcaster return.

For now, it looks like Wubby will have to wait a little while before going live again — but there’s no telling that he won’t accidentally step over an odd boundary like using an image of his face covered in saliva.

Fans heartbroken after TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Dazharia Shaffer dies by suicide
Instagram: @dazhariaa

18-year-old TikTok sensation Dazharia Shaffer — better known as Dee in online circles — has been confirmed dead after taking her own life, with her family and fans sharing heartbroken reactions on social media.

Dazharia Shaffer was a massively popular presence on TikTok, amassing over 1.6 million followers on the viral video app as well as growing a substantial fanbase on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

On February 11, Shaffer’s father, Raheem Alla, shared news that his daughter had passed away after taking her own life on February 8.

“I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter,” he wrote in a TikTok. “Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, and has gone to a better place.”

@king_raheem_allahI just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.♬ Missing You – Brandy & TAMIA & Gladys Knight & Chaka Khan

Alla has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs, which has reached about $4,9000 out of a $15,000 total at the time of writing, further sharing his grief over a situation that no one expected.

“She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child,” he wrote. “She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide.”

“We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you.”

Dazharia Shaffer GoFundMe message
GoFundMe: Rodney Andry
Raheem Alla has organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Shaffer’s social media posts have become flooded with fans expressing their grief and best wishes for her family amid this trying time, with many shocked and in disbelief that their favorite content creator has passed away.

It was reported that the TikToker’s last videos on Instagram stories sported a caption that read, “Last post.”

Rest in peace, Dee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).