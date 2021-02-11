PaymoneyWubby reacts after being banned on Twitch yet again

Streaming star ‘PaymoneyWubby’ has been banned from Twitch for the fourth time, leading to a hilarious reaction from the broadcaster amid his fans’ outrage and confusion.

PaymoneyWubby is no stranger to being banned from Twitch. The popular broadcaster has now been punished by the popular streaming platform for the fourth time, marking the latest in a series of previous suspensions against the star.

Wubby’s latest ban occurred on February 11, 2021. While it’s unclear how long his ban will last, he did offer some explanation as to why he received a suspension — and it’s not for the weak-stomached.

In a humorous screencap from his latest broadcast, Wubby showed a photo of his face covered in spit, joking that his fans could get 50% off their purchase at an adult toy store using his promotional code.

ALL SIGNS FOR MY BAN ARE CURRENTLY POINTING TO THIS IMAGE FROM LAST NIGHT. USE CODE PAYMONEY FOR 50% ON ADAM AND EVE pic.twitter.com/SgDHSi0Fea — Wubby (@PaymoneyWubby) February 11, 2021

It’s still not officially confirmed if that moment was, indeed, responsible for his ban, but it doesn’t seem like Wubby is taking the punishment all too seriously. And why would he, when he’s been banned on multiple occasions and returned afterwards?

In the past, Wubby has been banned for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, an awkward 5-second clip that played during a donation, and streaming from a restaurant IRL, despite getting permission from the location to do so.

In spite of all his bans, Wubby hasn’t jumped ship from Twitch yet, claiming that he prefers Twitch as a streaming platform in comparison to other venues like YouTube.

While his first ban lasted five days, his second and third were merely one-day bans, and it could be safe to say that his latest suspension will last the same amount of time. Still, there’s much left up in the air at this point, leaving fans anxious to see their favorite broadcaster return.

For now, it looks like Wubby will have to wait a little while before going live again — but there’s no telling that he won’t accidentally step over an odd boundary like using an image of his face covered in saliva.