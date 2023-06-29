PayMoneyWubby enraged after Reddit bans him for joke sent to a fan

Twitch star PayMoneyWubby was left enraged after Reddit issued him a ban because the streamer sent a joke message to a fan using the site.

Over the last few years, PayMoneyWubby’s popularity on Twitch and other social media platforms has absolutely skyrocketed.

With over 600,000 followers on his channel, Wubby has no shortage of fans to interact with throughout the internet.

The Twitch star messaged a fan on Reddit after they posted something he was jealous of, and was left enraged when the platform hit him with a 7-day ban because of it.

PayMoneyWubby enraged after 7-day Reddit ban

In his stream on June 28, Wubby revealed that he had been banned from Reddit for 7 days for harassment.

He shared the message on the screen and mentioned that Reddit should add an appeal option to their bans.

“You should add this, you morons. If this ban was done incorrectly please submit an appeal here. I would have clicked that and I would have moved on with my life,” he said. “Accidental bans happen all the time.”

“It is f*cking wild. I got banned on Reddit for seven days for messaging my fan in jest. In jest. in f*cking jest over a card he pulled in my community,” Wubby added. “I knew if I got this guy involved too, he would be like ‘What, you got banned?'”

This comes just weeks after an API price increase from Reddit that caused a protest from a large majority of the website’s communities.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.