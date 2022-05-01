 P1Harmony awarded TikTok Silver Award after surpassing one million followers - Dexerto
P1Harmony awarded TikTok Silver Award after surpassing one million followers

Published: 1/May/2022 17:29

by Emma Hill
P1 Harmony TikTok silver award
Twitter: P1Harmony

TikTok

South Korean boy band P1Harmony has passed the one million follower mark on TikTok, meaning the group is now the proud owner of a Silver Award. 

P1Harmony took the K-pop world by storm after making their debut with their EP Disharmony: Stand Out and its hit single “Siren.”

Group members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob then showed they were just as comfortable in front of the cameras as they are behind the mic with their film P1H: The Beginning of a New World.

Now, P1Harmony is on the way to storming TikTok after smashing a huge milestone on the app.

P1Harmony Twitter group picture
P1Harmony: Twitter
P1Harmony found huge success after releasing their debut EP Disharmony: Stand Out

P1Harmony hit one million followers on TikTok

On April 30, P1Harmony shared the exciting news with fans that they had received TikTok’s Silver Award, which the group showed off in a series of images.

Thanking fans for all their support, the group said: “An award-winning and exciting P1Harmony. P1Harmony won the TikTok Silver Award! Thank you P1ece.”

After posting its first TikTok in August 2020, the group has created over 250 videos on the app and amassed 58.7M likes.

To add to the news, P1 shared a TikTok clip featuring the group dancing and celebrating with the award to their song “Follow Me.”

@p1harmony

상받고 신난 피원하모니✨ 피원하모니가 틱톡 실버어워드🏆 를 받았어요! P1ece 여러분 감사합니다❤ #P1Harmony #피원하모니 #TikTokAwards #틱톡어워즈

♬ Follow Me – P1Harmony

To get their next accolade, the Gold Award, P1 will need to hit 10 million followers. However, with 2.2 million followers, as of writing, the boy band is on the way to smashing the milestone.

P1Harmony continues to enjoy huge success with its third EP Disharmony: Find Out, and there are clearly still some very exciting things to come from the boy band.

