P1Harmony awarded TikTok Silver Award after surpassing one million followers

South Korean boy band P1Harmony has passed the one million follower mark on TikTok, meaning the group is now the proud owner of a Silver Award.

P1Harmony took the K-pop world by storm after making their debut with their EP Disharmony: Stand Out and its hit single “Siren.”

Group members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob then showed they were just as comfortable in front of the cameras as they are behind the mic with their film P1H: The Beginning of a New World.

Now, P1Harmony is on the way to storming TikTok after smashing a huge milestone on the app.

P1Harmony hit one million followers on TikTok

On April 30, P1Harmony shared the exciting news with fans that they had received TikTok’s Silver Award, which the group showed off in a series of images.

Thanking fans for all their support, the group said: “An award-winning and exciting P1Harmony. P1Harmony won the TikTok Silver Award! Thank you P1ece.”

After posting its first TikTok in August 2020, the group has created over 250 videos on the app and amassed 58.7M likes.

To add to the news, P1 shared a TikTok clip featuring the group dancing and celebrating with the award to their song “Follow Me.”

To get their next accolade, the Gold Award, P1 will need to hit 10 million followers. However, with 2.2 million followers, as of writing, the boy band is on the way to smashing the milestone.

P1Harmony continues to enjoy huge success with its third EP Disharmony: Find Out, and there are clearly still some very exciting things to come from the boy band.