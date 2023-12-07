BTS, Blackpink, more dominate TikTok’s 2023 Hitmakers list

BTS, Blackpink, more dominate TikTok’s 2023 Hitmakers listYouTube: BTS
K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink were among the big hitmakers on TikTok’s 2023 year-end review.
Thanks to Jungkook’s Latto collaboration “Seven,” BTS took over TikTok in a major way in 2023. Used in 1.8 million creations, “Seven” was an undeniable smash on the popular platform. Even fellow K-pop band ENHYPEN got in on the fun.
Similarly, Blackpink was a force to be reckoned with throughout the year. Jisoo’s “Flower” took the site by storm, cultivating over 119 million views in one video and 3.5 million total video creations.
Both bands dominated TikTok year-end charts and were named to the site’s major Hitmakers list.
BTS and Blackpink landed high on TikTok’s 2023 Hitmakers
The year on TikTok 2023 was a big one, especially for K-pop. On the site’s Hitmakers global leaderboard, Blackpink arrives at No. 3 with BTS right behind at No. 4. Those are impressive rankings for two of the world’s biggest bands.
Those aren’t the only names that made waves over the last 12 months. The “Around the World” list leads off singer Kim Loaiza, with Selena Gomez in second place. Other prominent names include Shakira, NewJeans, and Karol G, who all brought their biggest hits right into homes worldwide.
“TikTok is a musical playground where artists and songwriters come together to propel tracks and trends at the speed of culture,” reads the official TikTok Hitmakers report. Rounding out the list are Feid, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM.
Another major K-pop player FIFTY FIFTY also landed high on another list, taking one of their songs to the summit on TikTok’s Top 10 Global Songs.
Here’s a complete rundown of the Top 10 global hitmakers of 2023:
- Kim Loaiza
- Selena Gomez
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Feid
- ENHYPEN
- KAROL G
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- Shakira
For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.