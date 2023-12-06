K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY’s ‘Cupid’ smashes TikTok’s 2023 year-end Playlist

FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” was everywhere in 2023, especially TikTok. With the platform’s year-end report, the sped-up version comes out on top.

Formed in 2022, the group has quickly become K-pop darlings from their fizzy pop music, as evidenced by their The Beginning set released in September 2023.

Despite contracts for three members being terminated, Keena made public appearances on behalf of the band, as she did at the Billboard Music Awards. Reportedly, a new lineup is expected sometime in the future.

Turmoil aside, they had quite a breakout year. Their song “Cupid” went viral on TikTok, leading to a No. 100 debut and eventual No. 17 peak on Billboard’s Hot 100. Within four months of their self-titled debut, they became the K-pop band with the quickest Hot 100 entry.

Youtube: FIFTY FIFTY Official The band performs in ‘Cupid’ music video

FIFTY FIFTY song breaks TikTok’s year-end report

With 20 million creations, the band’s “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” is the irrefutable champion of 2023 in the global arena. They rule TikTok, leaving everyone else in the rearview mirror.

The report details the Top 10 songs that dominated the year, both globally and in the United States. On the former, you’ll find such names as Karol G with Shakira, Jain, Myke Towers, and FLI:P.

Check out the rundown of the Global Top Songs on The Playlist:

“Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” – FIFTY FIFTY “If We Ever Broke Up” – Mae Stephens “Collide (more sped up)” – Justine Skye “What It Is – Solo Version” – Doechii “มองนานๆ” – FLI:P “La Bebe (Remix)” – Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma “LALA” – Myke Towers “girls like me don’t cry (sped up)” – thuy “TQG” – KAROL G & Shakira “Makeba” – Jain

