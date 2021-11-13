OTK’s reaction after pulling ultra-rare Dr Disrespect Game Fuel trading card is priceless

OTK members Esfand, Mizkif and Asmongold couldn’t believe they pulled an ultra-rare Dr Disrespect Game Fuel trading card. But, in the end it, was too good to be true.

Mountain Dew Game Fuel has a new line of trading cards featuring a ton of streamers and esports orgs. CouRage, Optic and FaZe are all featured, along with OTK and its members Esfand, Mizkif and Asmongold.

This latter trio decided to open a pack on stream on November 13, and what was inside absolutely shocked them.

Ultra-rare Dr Disrespect trading card unpacked

A five-card pack is included if you buy a case of Game Fuel until the end of December 2021. Out of all the cards though, Dr Disrespect’s is undoubtedly the rarest, with only five total being put into circulation.

Advertisement

These Doc cards are a sort of “magic ticket” where if you unpack one, you win the grand prize of signed gear by the Two-Time himself. Unfortunately, an in-person tour of the Arena isn’t included.

After calling Atlanta Faze coach Crowder “coworker” by mistake, Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand seemed to be legitimately shocked when Doc’s card appeared.

But was it actually a super-legendary luck of the draw? Fortunately for the rest of us, it doesn’t seem to be.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mizkif, Esfand, Asmon, and even OTK itself all have their own Game Fuel cards, which means this unboxing was sponsored content. The official Game Fuel Twitter even joked that they had “wished a sixth Doc card into existence.”

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean their surprise wasn’t real though and, besides being an entertaining clip, it was also one of the rare instances where Doc’s likeness has appeared on Twitch since his 2019 ban from the site.