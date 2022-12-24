OTK confirm Jschlatt departure so he can “fulfill his goals” in 2023

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Gaming organization One True King, better known as OTK, have confirmed the departure of Jschlatt ahead of 2023 to ensure the streamer can “fulfill his goals” for the new year.

OTK is among the internet’s most popular gaming organizations. Founded back in fall of 2020, it boasts members including Esfand, Asmongold and Sodapoppin.

However, recent months have seen the org go through some difficult times. Mizkif was put on leave after historic remarks came to light. More recently, co-founder Rich Campbell resigned after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced.

OTK content creator Emiru revealed that significant internal changes will follow.

Now, just days after Emiru’s comments, the organization has confirmed the departure of a fan-favorite YouTuber and streamer.

Article continues after ad

OTK confirm Jschlatt departure

A December 23 tweet thanked member Jschlatt for his contributions to the org and wished him well for the future.

Detailed reasons for the move were not revealed, but OTK stated it was to ensure the creator can “fulfill his goals for the new year and beyond.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Their statement read: “Schlatt has shared with us his plans for 2023, and we have mutually agreed that in order for him to fulfill his goals for the new year and beyond, we will be parting ways.

“He will continue to advise our YouTube team and we will continue to work together to forge the best PCs in the universe at Starforge Systems. We are proud of all the work Schlatt has accomplished at OTK and on his personal platform and wish him all of the support and love in the world as he tackles his next ventures.”

Article continues after ad

Schlatt himself responded to a number of prominent names who reacted to the news.

Replying to the org’s announcement directly, he said: “Huge shout out to the incredible staff at OTK that made the last year and a half possible. You guys are the best.”

Those who want to keep up with Schlatt and his content can do so over on his YouTube channel, which boasts over 1.1 million subscribers and counting.